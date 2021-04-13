First Electric Sailboat Built in Costa Rica Will Offset its Carbon Footprint with 3,000 Trees

Some 3,000 trees will be planted in the tropical dry forest of Punta Morales, Costa de Pájaros and the Gulf of Nicoya, as part of an alliance between the ecofoundation and the company Sailcargo. The objective is to offset the carbon footprint generated by the construction of the Ceiba cargo sailboat, the first of its kind made in the country and owned by Sailcargo.

In addition, with the planting of trees it is intended to generate a regenerative cycle for conservation and sustainable development, taking into account the mitigation of climate change, the conservation of species and the regeneration of the soil while generating a social impact through food security, generation of stable employment and environmental education for the surrounding communities.

Contributing to the restoration of degraded forests in Latin America

The dry tropical forest is one of the most sensitive and fragile of the Neotropics, as well as one of the most degraded, hence the importance of its conservation. “Focusing our planting efforts on dry forest this year contributes to the restoration of one of the most degraded and reduced forests in Latin America. On the other hand, 30% of the wood used for construction comes from this type of forest, so that we are replacing the trees that we are using, thus involving and strengthening our relationship with the community because it is the ecosystem that surrounds us”, explained Grace McLeod, coordinator of the Trees For Seas initiative.

The project will be financed through donations made through Amigos de Costa Rica and the Classy platform. Those interested in contributing to the initiative can do so through the Trees for Seas Donations link. Last year the campaign managed to plant 2,000 trees in sites belonging to the Pájaro Campana Biological Corridor in the mountains near Monteverde.