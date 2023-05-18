Expotur Will Return to Costa Rica in May 2024

The president of the Costa Rican Association of Tourism Professionals (Acoprot), Erasmo Rojas, confirmed the date for the return of Expotur, but the venue is not defined yet.

The fair was suspended from 2021 to 2023 due to the effects of the pandemic on the industry. “As a consequence of the pandemic we have experienced difficult times as a sector. However, we are back to support tourism professionals in their update; also, in promoting the generation of employment and continuing with projects that affect the growth of the sector, as well as supporting the marketing processes of small, medium and large tourism companies that operate in the country”, said Rojas.

Many opportunities arisen

Acoprot indicated that many recognized wholesalers in the main tourist markets of the world have asked about the reactivation of Expotur. The organization also commented that it reopened the job market, a space where tourism companies advertise job opportunities.