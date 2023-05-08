Everything You Need to Know to Control Myopia

Myopia is an ocular refraction problem in which distant objects appear blurry, while near objects appear clearly. This occurs when the image of an object is focused in front of the retina, instead of directly on it.

Myopia occurs when the eye is too long or when the curvature of the cornea is too pronounced. In both cases, light entering the eye is focused in front of the retina, making distant objects appear blurry.

Nearsightedness can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, long-term use of electronic devices, and lack of physical activity outdoors. It has also been linked to frequent and prolonged reading at close range, which can affect eye development.

Symptoms of nearsightedness can include difficulty seeing distant objects, headaches, and eyestrain. If you think you may be nearsighted, it’s important to see an ophthalmologist for a comprehensive eye exam.

Why is it important to control myopia?

Controlling myopia is important for several reasons. First, myopia can affect a person’s quality of life by making it difficult to perform everyday tasks such as reading, driving, or recognizing people in the distance. Also, nearsightedness can increase the risk of developing certain serious eye diseases, such as retinal detachment, macular degeneration, and glaucoma.

Second, nearsightedness has been on the rise around the world, leading to it being considered a global epidemic. This means that more and more people are affected by this visual condition. Controlling myopia is therefore a way to prevent this epidemic from worsening in the future and reduce its impact on people’s visual health.

Finally, myopia can have a significant impact on people’s emotional well-being. People with myopia can feel isolated and socially excluded due to their visual impairment, which can affect their self-esteem and overall emotional well-being. By controlling myopia, people can enjoy better emotional well-being.

How can ortho-k help you control myopia?

Orthokeratology or ortho-k is a technique that uses rigid gas permeable contact lenses, which are worn overnight to correct myopia. These lenses work by gently shaping the cornea so that light is focused directly on the retina instead of in front of it. In this way, patients can enjoy clear vision throughout the day without the need for glasses or contact lenses.

But ortho-k not only offers visual correction, it has also been shown to be effective in controlling the progression of myopia in children and young people. Several studies have found that ortho-k can significantly reduce the rate of myopia progression in these patients. This is especially important because progressive myopia can increase the risk of developing serious long-term eye problems, such as retinal detachment, glaucoma, and cataracts.

Furthermore, ortho-k is a safe and non-invasive option for myopia control compared to other more invasive treatments such as refractive surgery. Therefore, ortho-k can be an excellent option for those looking to control their myopia without surgery.

It is important to note that ortho-k is not suitable for all cases of myopia and that it must be prescribed and monitored by a professional trained in the use of this technique. If you are interested in learning more about ortho-k and whether it is appropriate for your particular case of myopia, consult a specialized ophthalmologist. As if the above were not enough, taking care of your eyesight with healthy habits, such as taking visual breaks, eye exercises and going to periodic ophthalmological check-ups can help you prevent the increase in myopia and maintain good eye health.

In summary, if you have myopia, it is important that you go to a professional to receive the appropriate treatment and follow healthy habits to take care of your eyesight. With proper control of myopia, you can enjoy good eye health and a full and active life.