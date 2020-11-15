Popularly known as ginger or Kion, (Zingiber officinale), it can be defined as a kind of panta where the root of its stem gives a sweet and spicy fruit. There is an ancestral record of the origin of it in South Asia.

Currently Asia remains one of the largest producers in the world of this mythical root. They are closely followed in terms of production levels by other latitudes. In other countries or regions they have also been cultivated with success. These include Japan, Australia and Hawaii.

As an additional data we cannot fail to mention its distinctive and unmistakable spicy flavor, it is due to non-volatile compounds of phenylpropanoid derivatives, particularly gingerols and shogaols, which are formed from gingerols when ginger is dried or cooked.

Nutritional values

The plant in its natural state is composed of 79% water, 18% carbohydrate and in a lesser amount protein (2%) and fat (1%). A 100 gram serving of ginger contains approximately 334 calories, vitamin C (5 mg), vitamin B9 (11 mcg), magnesium (43 mg), and potassium (415 mg). Other vitamins and minerals present in fresh ginger are vitamin E, vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, and B6, calcium, iron, manganese, zinc, phosphorus, and sodium. 10

More properties

The rhizomes are used to treat gastrointestinal conditions (colic, diarrhea, loss of appetite, indigestion, flatulence, nausea), and respiratory (tonsillitis, asthma, bronchitis, colds, fever, flu, throat inflammation, pleurisy, pneumonia, cold, hoarseness, cough, whooping cough) malaria, gout, dysmenorrhea and rheumatism.

Rhizome poultices and ointments are applied topically in cases of difficult menstruation and headaches, due to their stimulating action, also in toothache, inflammations, tumors, rheumatism, ulcer and cancer; With the juice of the rhizome children are massaged as a toning agent.

One of its best known properties is that it is attributed aphrodisiac properties, which is why it is used in this type dishes to make them sexy and spicy.

Likewise, it is also known for having analgesic, antihistamine, antiseptic, antitoxin, aperitif, aromatic, astringent, digestive, expectorant and tonic properties.

Use and distribution in natural medicine

Since ancient times this root has been used to effectively combat the appearance of tumors of any type. It has also been used with success when carrying out paralysis treatments caused by excessive accumulation of phlegm. Likewise, this root helps fight nausea and dizziness that are suffered by pregnant women during the first months of pregnancy. However, this last property is still under study and debated to this day trying to verify its effectiveness.

Given the large number of properties found in Ginger, it is appropriate to remember that before any use of any raw root from nature, consult a specialist and follow his recommendations.