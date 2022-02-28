Enjoy the Different Motor Events in Costa Rica this Year

The Costa Rican Motor Federation (FECOM) announced the competitive calendars of its affiliated associations. These are the national championships for Model Cars, 4×4 Trail, Rally, Rallycross, Nautical Rally, 4×4 Challenge, Drifting, Autocross, Regularity and Classic Vehicles, Virtual Motors, Pro Racing League, Quadracross, and Crosscountry.

The sports activities of the associations that belong to FECOM will begin in March with what will be the first dates of the Pro Racing League in Parque Viva, the National Autocross Championship in Pérez Zeledón and the Classic Vehicle Regularity Championship.Afterward there will be activities every month until December, when four of the championships come to an end.

In the case of the Quadracross and Crosscountry National Championships, the events will be held on the same weekend, the modalities classify separately but belong to the same association, so the organization is used to carry out double days. Both championships will be played from May to November.

On the other hand, the 4×4 Challenge National Championship will be the only event that defines the champions on a single date scheduled for December 4 in a place to be defined.

“We make the official presentation of the calendars for the different modalities that make up the Costa Rican Motor Federation, we hope that each championship will be disputed and of a high level. We know that each participant and each member of the organization give their best so that everything goes according to the regulations; for us it is important to recognize the effort that each of the affiliates is making and at FECOM we will ensure that each day is fully met and under the highest sporting objectives”, said Rommel Molina, president of FECOM.

2022 CALENDAR:

RC model car

•April 23 and 24

•October 23

•November 13

•December 4

4×4 trials

•May 8

•July 3

•October 2

•December 4

4×4 Challenge Championship

•December 4

National Drifting Championship

•July 3

•November 6

National Autocross Championship

•March 6

•May 15

•July 17

•September 18

•November 20

National Rallycross Championship

•May 1

•June 19

•September 4

•November 27

Classic Vehicle Regularity Championship

March 26

•August 6

•November 12

Quadracross and CrossCountry National Championship

•May 7 and 8

•June 4 and 5

•July 16 and 17

•August 27 and 28

•September 24 and 25

•October 15 and 16

•November 19 and 20

National Rally Championship

•April 30

•June 12

•August 27

•November 13

Virtual Motors

•June 5 and 19

•July 3, 17 and 31

•August 21

•September 4 and 18

•October 2, 16 and 30

•November 13

ProRacing League

•March 13

•May 8

•July 31

•October 2

•December 4

ADENA (nautical)

• March 5 and 6

•May 21th

•July 23 and 25

•September 17 and 19

•October 14 and 16

•November 26