Ecstatic Chant Circle & Song Ceremony

We are excited to come down from the mountain to share some of our music medicine with you…

Come get your post-Envision vibe on with us at @RESONANCE in Playa Hermosa this Friday March 17th from 4:30-7 PM….

Grant Ifflander & Sage Bova aka “the Bhakti Boys”:

Born wild and determined to remain free, this duet brings out the nectar of devotion from those around them through their Kirtan-inspired tunes, medicine melodies and original songs. An ecstatic chant circle and sacred song concert rolled into one.

Come To sing, hear some stories, and prepare to have fun

