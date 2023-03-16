More
    Ecstatic Chant Circle & Song Ceremony

    We are excited to come down from the mountain to share some of our music medicine with you…

    Come get your post-Envision vibe on with us at @RESONANCE in Playa Hermosa this Friday March 17th from 4:30-7 PM….

    Grant Ifflander & Sage Bova aka “the Bhakti Boys”:

    Born wild and determined to remain free, this duet brings out the nectar of devotion from those around them through their Kirtan-inspired tunes, medicine melodies and original songs. An ecstatic chant circle and sacred song concert rolled into one.

    Come To sing, hear some stories, and prepare to have fun

    Resonance Costa Rica
