Does the G-Spot Exist in Men? This Is What Science Says

Although the G-spot in women is talked about more often, men also have one. The prostate, or “male G-spot”, is a small organ that is situated between the base of the penis and the rectum, just below the bladder and around the urethra.

According to Susan Milstein, sex educator and professor in the department of health improvement, exercise science and physical education at Montgomery College in Maryland -quoted in the American magazine ‘Esquire’- it contains “many nerve endings, almost as many as the clitoris, and that is why those who are willing to explore it can discover a new sphere of pleasure”.

According to the North American organization specializing in sexual and reproductive health Planned Parenthood, the prostate is sensitive to pleasure. For the entity, if pressure is placed on the perineum -the area between the scrotum and the anus- it stimulates the prostate. However, it is not known for sure how this organ generates this sensation.

For the ‘Medical News Today’ portal, an investigation in 2018 suggests that there are two different ways in which the prostate can provide pleasure in men: the first theory estimates that the prostate, the penis and the urethra are connected to a group of nerves that they are located close to the spinal column. An orgasm could activate these nerves and generate sexual pleasure.

Second, another theory involves the brain, which may make a person find prostate stimulation more pleasurable, because “this process may make the brain expect more pleasure each time the prostate receives stimulation”, concludes the portal. However, for the experts, it is not necessary to have a prostate to have an orgasm, in the case of those men who have had this organ removed during a radical prostatectomy (RP).

On the other hand, in addition to sexual pleasure, the prostate is an important organ. Prostate fluid comprises 30% of semen that appears after ejaculation and protects sperm from fluid that would otherwise kill them inside the body.

How to stimul,ate the G-spot in men

One of the most relevant men’s magazines in the world -Men’s Health- explains that the first step to exploring the G-spot in men is to start with an external massage on the perineum (also known as grundle or taint), which is located between the testicles and the anus.

“The perineum is a very sensitive erogenous zone, but one that is often overlooked,” emphasizes the publication, which adds that “if you like external massage, just introduce your (already lubricated) finger into the rectum in the direction of the navel; at about 5 centimeters, you should be able to feel the prostate“.

For her part, Uchenna Ossai, a sexual consultant quoted in ‘Esquire’ magazine, explains that “breathing is essential for anal, prostate and pelvic play. If you hold your breath your body reacts like it’s a tense situation and it contracts, even down there”.