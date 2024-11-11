More than 400 million people currently suffer from some type of diabetes, a figure that represents 1 in 11 adults worldwide, of which 90% develop type 2 diabetes, according to data from the International Diabetes Federation. (IDF).

This increase in cases represents a global threat to public health, as it is estimated that by 2045 there will be a 46% rise in cases; with obesity, overweight, and physical inactivity being the main causes of this increase.

The disease may present symptoms such as frequent urination, excessive thirst, dry mouth, involuntary weight loss, blurred vision, lack of energy, fatigue, slow-healing wounds, recurrent skin infections, or tingling or numbness in hands and feet. Recognizing these symptoms provides an early diagnosis and, in turn, prevents or delays complications in patients,” explained Andrés Rojas, medical director of AstraZeneca for Central America and the Caribbean.

Although diabetes has no cure, it can be controlled through early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, as lack of control of glucose levels increases the risk of compromising vital organs, such as the heart and kidneys.

Prevalent disease

It is estimated that cardiovascular diseases account for between one-third and half of deaths in patients with diabetes, while 80% of cases of kidney diseases worldwide are linked to this condition.

Prioritize early diagnosis and treatment

“We urge the population to prioritize early diagnosis and treatment of the disease.” An early diagnosis and lifestyle changes are key to improving the quality of life for these patients, always accompanied by constant medical monitoring and timely treatment,” Rojas emphasized.

The treatment of diabetes includes medical monitoring of glucose, tests such as fasting blood sugar, glycosylated hemoglobin, and glucose tolerance test, as well as the possible administration of insulin or specific medications to stabilize the production of this hormone in the body.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR