Depression Becomes the Leading Cause of Disability Worldwide, Equating Its Impact to That of a Cancer Diagnosis

Approximately 300 million people in the world suffer from depression, a disease that has become a dark shadow that affects regardless of gender, age or socioeconomic status, as indicated by the World Health Organization, which describes it as a global battle, that requires immediate attention.

And it is that this mental illness, which goes beyond simple sadness, has become the main cause of disability worldwide, it is even as disabling as having a cancer diagnosis, contributing significantly to the global burden of diseases.In addition, it is associated with an increased risk of suffering from chronic illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, during 2022, depression was the first most frequent mental disorder, representing 60% of the cases. In fact, 10% of the Costa Rican population has experienced a depressive episode in their life, according to the Ministry of Health.

“Depression is a mental illness that is characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, depressed mood most of the day, loss of interest in daily activities and a general decrease in energy, it does not have a single cause, but is the result of a complex interplay of biological, psychological and social factors. Genetic predisposition, chemical imbalances in the brain, traumatic events, chronic stress, physical health problems, and environmental factors can all contribute to the development of depression,” explained Arianne Simoneau, a clinical psychologist with the MediSmart Medical Network.

It can also be accompanied by other symptoms such as changes in weight and appetite, there may be a super exponential decrease or increase, sleep disturbances, agitation or there is a slowing down when it comes to moving so that at a psychomotor level there is a constant fatigue.

“There is a lot of loss of energy, irritability, we can feel guilt, uselessness, hopelessness, a lack of concentration can be experienced and there can even be suicidal ideation, although it is not in all cases, it can even be a way of coping with situations, such as a learned pattern, which we insert, so to speak, in the repertoire of reactions to situations”, explained Simoneau.

Given the above, access to quality mental health care is essential, as is disproving the myths that surround it

One of the most common is to consider it as a simple passing sadness or a sign of weakness, when it requires professional attention and empathy. Another common myth is the belief that people with depression can “get over it” on their own, when in reality effective recovery requires therapeutic support and, in some cases, medication. It is also common to hear how a person is going to be depressed if they have everything or what is missing from God.

“Untreated depression is terrible and can become chronic and recurrent when it is not treated, there is a deterioration in the quality of life, at a comprehensive level, that is, it will affect the ability to enjoy and carry out daily activities that were previously they gave pleasure, like work, since it decreases the person’s productivity and prevents them from maintaining interpersonal relationships,” the specialist emphasized.

In the country, people interested in seeking professional help can do so through the Herrera Amighetti Clinic, of the Metropolitan Hospital, which offers an interdisciplinary approach, with the guidance of professionals in psychology, psychiatry, and pedagogy.

They can also seek support through the “Here I am” line, from the College of Professionals in Psychology or resort to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, the important thing is to seek help and not minimize the situation; Simoneau finished.

Depression: Myths and Realities

#1. It is not a disease. FALSE, Depression is a complex illness that has diverse psychological, genetic, and social origins.

#2. Only weak and weak-willed people have depression. FALSE, depression is not related to “lack of will”. It does not discriminate, it is not exclusive only for a group of people, we can all experience a depressive episode at some time in our lives

#3. Depression is just feeling sad. FALSE, Depression is not just feeling sad or down for a short time, it is a mental illness that can persist for weeks, months or even years. Of course we feel sadness, but it is deep and significantly affects the person’s daily life

#4. Depression is lack of God. FALSE, this is a legitimate medical condition that can affect people of all religious or spiritual beliefs. It requires a lot of empathy, understanding, support and professional treatment, regardless of the beliefs one has.

#5. Depression only hits adults. FALSE, children can suffer from depression too, it is not exclusive to adults

#6. Depression is overcome by seeing the positive that is in life. FALSE, it is not something that can be overcome simply with willpower or positive thoughts. People need a process of psychotherapy and drugs (not in all cases) to improve their condition and quality of life.