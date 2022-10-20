More
    Deputy Tico Proposes Creating “Boxing Rings” In Schools So That Students Unload Their Desire To Fight

    The legislator says that it would be a method of combating bullying and violence in educational centers

    By Wilmer Useche
    Wilmer Useche

    In recent months there have been worrying situations of violence in different educational centers nationwide, which is why the liberationist deputy Gilberth Jiménez proposed an idea that he considers would help combat this type of problem.

    Jiménez’s idea is to create “boxing rings” in schools and colleges with the aim of combating violence and bullying in educational centers, a proposal that he made known to the Minister of Education, Anna Katharina Müller, through a letter sent to her office.

    Unloading their stress

    “It consists of implementing the placement of boxing rings so that the students unload their stress or their desire to fight, by carrying out a contest in a legal manner and with all the security equipment,” explained Deputy Jiménez.

    The legislator also indicated that this mechanism would be implemented for students who wish to participate voluntarily, adding that the fights would be regulated by the Physical Education teachers, who would act as referees.

    Likewise, Jiménez considers that with this method the confrontations that take place clandestinely in educational institutions would be eliminated. “With this we would avoid clandestine and high-danger fights over materials and tools that students can use to inflict harm or pain on other students,” he added. At the moment the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) has not come out to comment on the proposal of the liberationist deputy.

    SourceGemeth Zamora
    ViaWilmer Useche
