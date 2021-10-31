Dental Implants in Costa Rica: Is the All on 4 Procedure Right for You?

The Allon 4 dental implants procedure is a highly recommended treatment for full mouth restoration. Dental implants are placed in the upper and lower arches of the patient’s mouth and fullarch fixed dental implant bridges are placed to give patients a full set of teeth. Goodness Dental and Getaway Dental in Costa Rica are two leading dental clinics at the forefront of this cutting-edge procedure. These two clinics are recognized by Costa Rica Dental Guide as reliable and safe dental clinics for patients seeking the All on 4 dental implants procedure in Costa Rica.

Patients with few or no teeth are often interested in the All on 4 procedure. But how can you know if the All on 4 procedure is right for you? In a recent interview with Patrick Goodness, CEO of Goodness Dental in Costa Rica, he shared that the case of every dental implant is different and why it is critical to assess five factors before recommending the All-on-4 treatment.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

According to Goodnessit’s important for specialists to assess multiple factors and to listen carefully to their patients prior to offering a specific treatment plan. “Some dental clinics rush patients into a treatment, when it may not be the right treatment,” says Goodness. “We take the time to properly examine each patient so that we can determine the optimal treatment for each patient.”

In the All on 4 procedure, two full-arch fixed implant bridges are usually supported by four to six dental implants. The All-on-4 procedure is generally the best treatment option for patients with few or no teeth. This procedure is growing in popularity in Costa Rica, which is considered a leading dental tourism destination for American and Canadian patients.

Most patients are well aware of the benefits of All-on-4 bridges and the stability of dental implants. Most patients that come to Costa Rica for the All on 4 procedure are also aware of the low pricing for these procedures when compared to pricing for the same care in the USA and Canada.

Following are the top five factors that patients should consider when choosing All on 4 dental implants procedure in Costa Rica.

1.SpeakingConcerns

Minor speech impediments are possible after the All on 4 procedure as patients adjust to having new teeth. These concerns are most often manageable and 99% of patients adapt and overcome speech challenges quickly. However, it is important to share these concerns with patients prior to the procedure. Implant-supported bridges require both vertical and horizontal bulk for strength. Specialists must often replace more than just the volume of the missing teeth in order to achieve the needed strength and durability. Sometimes bone and soft tissue must also be replaced. The result is often slightly bulkier than the original teeth, bone and soft-tissue volume. Consequently, this can have an impact on speech sounds such as “D,” “T,” and “N,”. Likewise, horizontal bulk in the posterior can affect the “S” sound, where the lateral borders of the tongue make the sound. Most patients quickly retrain their tongues to compensate for the changes. It’s important to discuss this concern with the patient prior to treatment.

2. Bulky Awkward Feeling in Mouth

The bulky feeling of the bridges may cause some speech issues. But for some patients, the bridges may also feel strange and may cause some initial anxiety. It can be difficult for some patients to adapt to the different feel of an All-on-4 bridge. They are used to feeling the transition from their soft tissue to their teeth. With the All-on-4 bridge, patients feel the real soft tissue and then fake soft tissue (the tissue portion of the bridge) prior to transitioning to the teeth. This can feel awkward for some patients. The key is for the patient to understand these concerns prior to treatment, so they are not surprised. “In my experience, almost all of my patients have managed these concerns and grown accustomed to their new bridges in a matter of weeks,” says Dr. Freer. “But it is important to have detailed conversations about what the patient will experience prior to finalizing the treatment plan to prevent surprises. I show my patients an All-on-4 model and then a model of a traditional bridge to help them see the issues they will face. This makes all the difference.”

If the bulk of dental bridges will be an issue, patients should consider options that only replace tooth volume. Less bulky restorations will likely require more dental implants to support the bridge and to reduce the risk of fracture. This adds additional cost to the procedure. In the end, patients may choose the traditional All-on-4 bridges, but it’ important to share these options to allow the patient to make an informed decision.

3. Bite Changes

Natural teeth are sensitive to forces in the mouth. It’s second nature to sense how hard you need to bite on a piece of food or how to chew. When you receive dental implants with bridges, you will need to learn some of these things all over again. Because the teeth are new, patients require additional time to get used to the bridges. Patients may bite harder than necessary at first but will generally adjust quickly to the new bridges, increasing chewing efficiency and comfort. Occasionally, excessively hard biting can result in a fractured bridge.

4. Bruxism/Teeth Grinding

If you grind your teeth, you may need to take extra care when deciding to receive the All on 4. Natural teeth can detect forces much more readily than implants with bridges. Saving a few natural teeth may enable patients to sense if they grind their teeth or clench, increasing the chances of modifying the negative behavior. If the patient suffers from bruxism but requires an All on 4, a bar-supported overdenture may be recommended. Bar overdentures are often suggested for patients who have aggressive bruxism. The overdenture may be removed at night and replaced with a flat-planed night guard that snaps onto the bar for retention. This protects the final prosthesis and reduces strain on the supporting implants and bone.

5. Affordable Pricing

The All on 4 dental implants procedure can be prohibitively expensive. Clear Choice patients routinely pay $60,000 to $90,000 for an All on 4 in major cities across the United States. This same procedure at Goodness Dental and Getaway Dental is priced at around $25,000 with everything included. All on 4 patients may also receive discounted accommodations at Goodness House, a luxury mountainside villa with sweeping city views, located just minutes from Goodness Dental. This represents considerable savings for American patients to get their dental care and accommodations in one convenient and affordable package. “The majority of our patients are from the USA and Canada,” says Patrick Goodness, CEO of Goodness Dental. “They choose our Costa Rica dental clinic because we offer the same high-quality care for much less.”

Since 2013, Costa Rica Dental Guide has referred tens of thousands of patients to the leading dental clinics in Costa Rica. Visit CostaRicaDentalGuide.com to receive a free referral for you dental care needs.