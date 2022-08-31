Daniel Ortega Orders to Start With the Creation of Nuclear Facilities in Nicaragua

Last Thursday, August 25th, the creation of the Nicaraguan Commission for the Development of Atomic Energy for Peaceful Purposes was ordered. This was stated in an executive decree, signed by President Daniel Ortega and published in the official newspaper La Gaceta de Nicaragua. It was published this Monday, August 29th.

According to the document, the commission will promote the use of such energy in agriculture, medicine, industry, science, technology, environmental monitoring and other related aspects.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The group was entrusted with some functions, and one of them is “to promote the design and construction of nuclear research facilities, particle accelerators, neutron generators and other sources of ionizing radiation.” Also “manage materials, services, equipment and facilities for research, development and application of the practice of atomic energy.”

Multiple institutions

Said commission will be made up of the Nicaraguan Council for Science and Technology (Conicyt), the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and nine others, including the Nicaraguan Army.

“The Commission will have its own assets made up of the budget assigned by the Presidency of the Republic, as well as funds, movable and immovable property that it may receive from friendly countries, international organizations and similar entities,” the text states.