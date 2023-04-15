Costa Rican Girl Wins Historic Third Place in One of Most Emblematic Golf Courses, Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia

At just 9 years old, Costa Rican Larissa Wheelless achieved a historic third place on the Augusta National Golf Club golf course in Georgia, United States. Wheelless has been practicing golf professionally for five years and is a student at the Jim McLean Golf School, located in Coral Gables, Florida.

The path to reach the national final in the United States was complex, since she had to participate in three qualifying tournaments in Florida, a local one in Plantation, a sub-regional one in Naples and a regional one in Jupiter.

The latter was held at the Bears Club golf course (owned by Jack Nicklaus) and it was there that she managed to be crowned champion of the southeastern United States.

Grateful and excited

“I am very grateful and excited for this result, I want to qualify again in the near future to return to this majestic golf course again. Having my trophy and seeing that it has the logos of The Masters, PGA (Professional Golf Association) and USGA (United States Golf Association) makes me feel very motivated”, said Wheelless.

This athlete participates in the 7 to 9-year-old category, won first place and qualified to participate in the Drive, Chip & Putt final, which takes place the day before The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club where she achieved third place. position.

Mother, extremely proud

“I am extremely proud of the excellent participation that Larissa has had, trying to put the name of Costa Rica up high and hoping that she continues reaping victories,” said Paola Ramirez, her mother.