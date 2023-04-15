More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Girl Wins Historic Third Place in One of Most Emblematic Golf Courses, Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia

    Young Tico pride!

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    At just 9 years old, Costa Rican Larissa Wheelless achieved a historic third place on the Augusta National Golf Club golf course in Georgia, United States. Wheelless has been practicing golf professionally for five years and is a student at the Jim McLean Golf School, located in Coral Gables, Florida.

    The path to reach the national final in the United States was complex, since she had to participate in three qualifying tournaments in Florida, a local one in Plantation, a sub-regional one in Naples and a regional one in Jupiter.

    The latter was held at the Bears Club golf course (owned by Jack Nicklaus) and it was there that she managed to be crowned champion of the southeastern United States.

    Grateful and excited

    “I am very grateful and excited for this result, I want to qualify again in the near future to return to this majestic golf course again. Having my trophy and seeing that it has the logos of The Masters, PGA (Professional Golf Association) and USGA (United States Golf Association) makes me feel very motivated”, said Wheelless.

    This athlete participates in the 7 to 9-year-old category, won first place and qualified to participate in the Drive, Chip & Putt final, which takes place the day before The Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club where she achieved third place. position.

    Mother, extremely proud

    “I am extremely proud of the excellent participation that Larissa has had, trying to put the name of Costa Rica up high and hoping that she continues reaping victories,” said Paola Ramirez, her mother.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Annular Solar Eclipse Will Attract Tourists to the Costa Rican Caribbean in October 2023
    Next article
    El Rey Waterfall: Unique Palace of Rocks andWater for Hikers
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Just from Home… Help Reduce Wastewater Pollution in Costa Rica!

    Taking a "dip" to cool off during a family outing or outing with friends could end up in a...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »