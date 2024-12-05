The film production company JOAN Films, creator of the national films “En un instante” (2021) and “Más de 40 ¿y qué?” (2023), is looking for the cast for its new project. The production will hold auditions next Saturday, December 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Residence Inn hotel located on Avenida Escazú.

The organizers state that they are looking for profiles of boys and girls between 6 and 12 years old, as well as adults, both men and women, between 25 and 60 years old.

“Everyone is invited”

There are roles that require acting experience, so we are looking for people who have graduated in dramatic arts or have some kind of training in the area. “In other roles where experience is not required, we always have acting coaches in our productions who work with the talent before the recordings,” commented Alberto Lara, general producer of JOAN Films.

More details about the casting

For this day, it is not necessary to make an appointment, indicated Lara. Interested individuals only need to arrive and register with the production team before presenting their audition. All minors must be accompanied by an adult in order to be attended to.

“The best advice for a process like this is to try to relax as much as possible.” Nerves will always be present, but it’s important to know how to manage them to deliver a good audition. “You have to convince the jury and, why not, in a few months conquer the country on the big screen,” assured Gabbo Martínez, director of JOAN Films.

Although it is not necessary to reserve a spot, the production recommends arriving on time as the attention capacity is limited and will be attended to until 5 p.m. For more information, interested individuals can write to WhatsApp 8665 2510.

