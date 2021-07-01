More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Congress Approves Benefits For International Digital Nomads

    The initiative aims to attract foreigners who seek to work remotely from the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Congress Approves Benefits For International Digital Nomads

    With 41 votes in favor, Costa Rican deputies approved in the first debate the bill to attract workers and...
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    7-Year-Old Costa Rican Boy Will Represent The Country At The Golf World Cup

    Mauricio Amaya is Costa Rican and 7 years old, but he is already excelling in golf and will be...
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    “Cas”, A Delicious Typical Fruit Of Costa Rica

    “Cas” is a tropical fruit that belongs to the Myrtaceae family and is originally from Costa Rica. Its name...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    With 41 votes in favor, Costa Rican deputies approved in the first debate the bill to attract workers and remote service providers of an international nature known as digital nomads. The initiative, promoted by the liberationist Carlos Ricardo Benavides, aims to attract foreigners who seek to work remotely in the country. The legislator’s plan seeks to reactivate the economy.

    “In order to promote long-stay visitation in Costa Rica and increase the expenditure of resources of foreign origin in the country,” the project points out. Benavides celebrated the approval of the initiative, because – in his opinion – it will bring benefits for the tourism and commerce sector. “Digital nomads are people whose income may not be less than $ 3,000 a month if he travels alone or $ 5,000 if he travels with his family,” said the deputy.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Reactivate the economy

    “Our goal is that for many months they rent their accommodation in hotels, villas or apartments, visit our national parks and eat in restaurants. Also that they make purchases in supermarkets and various businesses, travel the country and spend their resources on various commercial and professional services in our communities,” he continued. The projection is that some 10,000 families of digital nomads will inject into the country about $ 600 million a year.

    Main benefits

    The immigration benefits for those who take advantage of this category have to do with permits for one year, extendable for an additional year and only once. To authorize said extension, the beneficiary must have stayed in the country for a minimum of 180 days during the year originally granted. Another plus that they will have will be the total exemption from the payment of income tax, although it is not applicable for their family group.

    “If any member of the family group intends to obtain this benefit, they must apply and comply with all the requirements of the direct beneficiary,” says the plan. Additionally, they will be exempt from paying import taxes on basic personal computer and computer equipment. Regarding the driver’s license, the one that has been granted in your country of origin will be valid in Costa Rican territory. The beneficiaries of this law may open savings accounts in the banks of the national banking system, as established by the initiative. “All the benefits established here will be governed by the same terms of the granted immigration benefit”, highlights the project.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      Get TCRN In Your Inbox

      Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

      Sign Up

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      SourcePaula Ruiz
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous article7-Year-Old Costa Rican Boy Will Represent The Country At The Golf World Cup
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

      Costa Rican Congress Approves Benefits For International Digital Nomads

      With 41 votes in favor, Costa Rican deputies approved in the first debate the bill to attract workers and...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Costa Rica Stands Out in the International Ranking: “Cities of The Future”

      Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
      “San José is the third city of the future in the Americas” according to the Foreign Direct Investment Strategy and the “second in human...
      Read more

      How to Identify False Information On The Web?

      Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
      Known as "Fake News", information created as if it were real with the intention of misinforming in order to manipulate the masses and spread...
      Read more

      The Development of Artificial Intelligence Continues its Unstoppable Advance

      Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
      Technological singularity is defined as the point from which a civilization has reached such a technological development that it has no turning back. From...
      Read more

      Digital Mask Application Is Now Enabled in Costa Rica

      Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
      Since this past Wednesday, Costa Rica joined the list of more than 60 countries that enabled the COVID-19 contact notification service created by Google...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »

      Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

       SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER