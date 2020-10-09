More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Consider VAT on Digital Services as Deductible Expenses in Favor of your Company in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Consider VAT on Digital Services as Deductible Expenses in Favor of your Company in Costa Rica

    If you are an entrepreneur or freelancer, you may see the 13% VAT on cross-border digital services as an additional expense that you must add month to month
    Read more
    NewsHéctor Méndez -

    Baby of a Young Pregnant Woman Who Died of COVID-19 Manages to Survive

    Within the latest list of deaths from COVID-19, a woman with a particular profile stood out: at 18 she became the youngest victim
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Hollywood Actor Joseph Gordon Levitt Looks For Photos of Costa Rica for His New Project

    "Hello friends from Costa Rica, I am looking for photos of Costa...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    If you are an entrepreneur or freelancer, you may see the 13% VAT on cross-border digital services as an additional expense that you must add month to month, however, consider the possibility that it is part of deductible expenses. This is money in favor of the taxpayer, as they are amounts that can be subtracted from the debt or tax debit when paying taxes.

    But it is not just any activity, since, for example, Netflix, if it is for mere entertainment at leisure, cannot be included as a deductible expense. For this to be the case, consider the digital service you want, and verify that it meets these requirements, according to experts: it is useful, necessary and relevant for your activity, you have reliable proof that this is the case and the withholdings have been made.

    It´s the law

    TCRN

    For example, if you have a financial institution or are part of a stock exchange, you could apply it to Bloomberg, which is a company that was registered in Costa Rica to collect VAT directly, and which is useful for those entities, as it requires a count with this data at hand for its daily management.

    Or, Dropbox, for a company that requires information storage to back up its files or access to secure data; LinkedIn, for a company that is dedicated to recruiting staff, as it is a tool to search for professionals or profiles, arrange job interviews, or publish vacant positions, among others.

    One that in theory could be a deductible expense is UBER, which, although the transport that can be hired may be useful for the activity of a taxpayer, although experts doubt that it can be included.

    “The service will be taxed with 13% VAT, but the deductibility of the expense will be subject to other legal assessments, since there is no clarity on how the income not only of the platform will be taxed, but also of the associates that perform the service” said Silvia González, Grant Thornton Tax and Legal partner.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceRonny Gudiño
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleBaby of a Young Pregnant Woman Who Died of COVID-19 Manages to Survive
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Consider VAT on Digital Services as Deductible Expenses in Favor of your Company in Costa Rica

    If you are an entrepreneur or freelancer, you may see the 13% VAT on cross-border digital services as an additional expense that you must add month to month
    Read more
    News

    Baby of a Young Pregnant Woman Who Died of COVID-19 Manages to Survive

    Héctor Méndez -
    Within the latest list of deaths from COVID-19, a woman with a particular profile stood out: at 18 she became the youngest victim
    Read more
    Culture & Lifestyle

    Hollywood Actor Joseph Gordon Levitt Looks For Photos of Costa Rica for His New Project

    TCRN STAFF -
    "Hello friends from Costa Rica, I am looking for photos of Costa Rica for a new project...
    Read more
    Environment

    Climate Migrants: a New (and Old) Impactful Trend

    TCRN STAFF -
    In these recent days, as the western US states burn, and parts of California suffer from a...
    Read more
    Travel

    Costa Rica Allows Entry of Flights from Central America and Extends Opening Hours for Beaches

    TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica will allow the entry of flights from Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, and Nicaragua...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Aspects to take into Account before the Fiscal Year Closing

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The entry into force of the Law for Strengthening Public Finance in Costa Rica at the end of 2018, brought with it a change in how the fiscal period was measured in the country.
    Read more

    MAG Promotes Community Agriculture Project in the Gulf of Nicoya

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    Some 65 families on Isla Venado have an alternative for production and self-consumption, thanks to a community agriculture initiative promoted since June...
    Read more

    Blockades Trigger Huge Number of Hotel Cancellations in Costa Rica

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The blockades that have occurred in different parts of the country caused a massive wave of hotel cancellations.This was confirmed by representatives...
    Read more

    “As it is not popular to go to war, it is not popular to do the right thing”: Alvarado on taxes

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    "I made an ungrateful commitment, also with these people, which was to preserve stability because it is...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »