Within the latest list of deaths from COVID-19, a woman with a particular profile stood out: at 18 she became the youngest victim. But also, she was pregnant. Immediately there was concern for the baby she was expecting, who fortunately survived.

As confirmed by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), the mother died at dawn, but it was possible to save the baby’s life. Without delving into clinical details, the CCSS reported that as a result of the pregnancy the woman developed complications related to hypertension that caused her death.

Atypical Profile in COVID-19 Deaths

Along with the mother, to date, COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 930 people in the country, most with characteristics very different from those of this woman. In the first place, men lead the deaths, accounting for 2 out of 3 deaths.

Regarding age, for its part, the group includes 626 older adults and 304 people between 18 and 64 years old. Among minors, for their part, there have been no deaths. When detailing the age ranges, it also highlights that the youngest group is the least affected with respect to mortality from COVID-19.