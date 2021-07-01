7-Year-Old Costa Rican Boy Will Represent The Country At The Golf World Cup

Mauricio Amaya is Costa Rican and 7 years old, but he is already excelling in golf and will be present at a World Championship. This child will represent Costa Rica in the IMG Academy Junior World Championship in the 7 and 8 year old category. This event will be held in San Diego, California from July 13 to 15 with a representation of 54 countries.

“I have prepared well, have assisted many classes, I am very excited in being able to go to this great event,” said the young Mauricio, a prospect of this sport for the country. “I love being in the countryside, I really like sunsets and being in contact with nature and practicing this sport ”, he added.

His father, Ahron Amaya is the most excited about what his son is doing and highlights the effort and dedication he is putting into this sport to stand out. “This World Cup means a lot. He has been making an enormous effort. The yardage there is quite demanding, it really is for professionals,” said Mauricio’s father.

Lots of preparation

In the event, the Costa Rican will run into a different field than the one he normally trains and plays, so the preparation has been total. “It has been very difficult to go from 9 holes of approximately 1,800 yards to 18 holes and 4,300 yards per game. It has been a time of physical and mental preparation”, stressed Don Ahron.

The little Tico really wants to compete outside of Costa Rica and do his best representing his country

“It really is a lesson for one as an adult as well, because seeing the willingness he has to train, to obey the coach’s orders, to get up early, go to bed early and play three days in a row sincerely excites us a lot,” concluded Don Ahron Amaya.

