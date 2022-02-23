Costa Rica Will Once Again Host The Central American Sports Games, Now Shared With Guatemala

Costa Rica and Guatemala were confirmed as venues for the 2022 Central American Sports Games. It is the most important sporting event in the region, which had only been held in the country in 2013. In the case of this year, the games will be held from October 27th to November 13th.

Originally the games had been assigned to the Salvadoran city of Santa Tecla. However, the pandemic and the lack of government support led to the withdrawal and put the Central American Sports Organization (ORDECA) to look for a new venue.

The first step towards Olympic qualification

From there arose the shared option of Costa Rica and Guatemala.The Central American Games are the first step towards Olympic qualification and will cover 24 sports.

The candidacy detailed that the concept for the edition will be union and brotherhood in Central America. To this end, the slogan: “It is what unites us” was launched, as a proposal to break down barriers.

At the moment they have confirmed their participation in the Games: Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.