The University of Costa Rica (UCR) positioned in the 101-200 ranking of the best universities in the impact ranking, conducted by The Times Higher Education University, which is the first global attempt to highlight the importance of universities in society, more beyond research and teaching.

In this 1st evaluation, which was released on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019, the UCR is the only university in the country and the region that appears on the list.

Outdoor areas of the UCR

The methodology was based on the measurement of 11 of the 17 sustainable development objectives proposed by the United Nations (UN). The UCR obtained the best ratings in the areas of action for climate (71.8), responsible production and consumption (64.1), and responsible cities and communities (61.8).

According to Dr. Henning Jensen, Rector of the UCR, “these advances in the classifications reflect large investments made to improve infrastructure and equipment for teaching and research. They also show the excellent work that is offered to the Costa Rican society from the different axes of action of the university “.

The rector also noted that “at a time when the work of public universities is being questioned, abroad comes news that shows that in Costa Rica, your university generates well-being for the country and public value for humanity”.

This measurement aims to show the importance of universities, which perhaps do not appear in the world rankings but do a great diversity of actions that impact society and make the world a better place. This is a different way of recognizing the excellence of institutions committed to social change and that promote it as part of their values.

The ranking is headed by the University of Auckland in New Zealand followed by the McMaster University and the British Columbia University of Canada, as well as the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

In Latin America, the best-evaluated institution was Universidad Andrés Bello in Chile, which ranked 56th. Japan was the country with the most representation, since 41 universities appear on the list, followed by the United States with 31, and Russia with 30. The general ranking includes the evaluation of 462 universities in 76 countries.