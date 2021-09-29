Costa Rica Shone In The Virtual Cheerleading World Cup

The Tico Junior Advance, All Girl Elite and Coed Elite cheerleading teams had an intense weekend as their routine performances took place at the International Cheer Union (ICU) Virtual Cheerleading World Cup. The three teams appeared at the Luis Dobles Segreda de La Sabana virtually before international judges this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Each team completed three presentations on the ICU platform and now the coaches will choose the best one that will be sent to compete with the rest of the teams in the world. It will be until October 10 when the results are known in the live broadcast that ICU will do on the Olympic channel where all the World Cup routines will be seen.

“Definitely this experience has been wonderful, unforgettable, being here in my country, with my family, all the teams gave 100 percent. They have not been easy days, at first it was difficult for us, but we managed to stick to the routine as we wanted the last day,” said national team member Jefferson Rodríguez.

“We have lived very beautiful moments as a group, the support of family, friends, a long training process that has paid off and now wait until October to know the results,” said another member of the national team, Mariana Sánchez.

During the weekend and under all the protocols, included the entry of parents (one per selected) and also special guests, sports authorities, school and college directors and the board of directors of the Cheer and Dance Federation of Costa Rica ( Fecad), the entity that governs sports in our country.

Hard work

“It was hard work for everyone, from the national teams, their coaches to all the logistics and administrative aspects, the truth is that we are grateful to everyone, to the athletes, coaches, parents, to the Liceo Dobles Segreda for allowing us to make the presentation here. It was a pride to see Team CRC representing a whole country ”, said Laura Alán, president of Fecad Costa Rica.

Now Fecad Costa Rica concentrates its batteries on the return of the national championship for December 3, 4 and 5, also in the coming months the new selection process with try outs will open for the 2022 World Cup.