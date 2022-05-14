More
    Costa Rica Recovers Tourist Visitation And Available Flights

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    The tourism figures presented by Costa Rica during the first quarter of the year are encouraging. This was confirmed by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), reporting that the country recovered 63% of the tourist visitation registered in 2019.

    In total, 631,609 tourists entered, of which 579,354 did so by air. In the month of March alone, 149,831 visitors entered the national territory through the Juan Santamaría airport and 75,574 through Daniel Oduber in Guanacaste.

    Gustavo Alvarado, Minister of Tourism, stated: “The increase in the recovery of travelers from the United States, Canada and Europe, the number of available seats offered by airlines in the coming months, added to the positioning of our country as a massive destination, envision an encouraging outlook for the country’s tourism”.

    The United States is the main issuing market for Costa Rica. From that country, 121,597 tourists arrived in the first three months of the year, which represents a recovery of 88% compared to 2019.

    24,492 tourists entered from France, 20,015 from the United Kingdom and 19,697 from Germany, three countries with the largest emitters in Europe.

    Number of seats available to visit Costa Rica also increased

    An ICT monitoring carried out between February and March of this year indicates that the number of seats offered by airlines for travelers who wish to visit the country increased.

    In January, 342,838 available seats were registered, which represents 83% of those offered in the same month of 2019. “In February we recovered 82% of the seats offered two years ago, while in March almost 84%” reported the institute.

    As of this month of April, 23 airlines fly to and from the country, such as: Frontier (United States) and Iberojet (Spain). This last airline increased the frequency of the routes to Costa Rica, twice a week from Madrid.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaBeleida Delgado
