More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Promotes Local Development Through Tourism

    “Tu-MoDeLo” an initiative that identifies market opportunities in the tourism sector

    By Beleida Delgado
    8
    0

    Must Read

    TravelBeleida Delgado -

    Caño Negro, Humid Home Of Wildlife And Nature In Costa Rica

    Costa Rica is home to the third most important wetland in the world, the Caño Negro National Wildlife Refuge....
    Read more
    EconomyBeleida Delgado -

    Costa Rica Promotes Local Development Through Tourism

    Tourism, Local Development Engine -Tu-MoDeLo- is an initiative that identifies market opportunities in the tourism sector
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyGuillermo Agudelo -

    Venezuelan Biologist Researches the Microbiome of Remote Indigenous Communities from South America (Part 1)

    25 years ago, Venezuelan microbiologist María Gloria Domínguez Bello, from Caracas, began doing research with indigenous communities. That experience...
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    Tourism, Local Development Engine -Tu-MoDeLo- is an initiative that identifies market opportunities in the tourism sector for sustainable agricultural and fishery products adapted to climate change. With this action, it is wanted to demonstrate that the Costa Rican tourist industry is an engine of well-being and development in the local agricultural communities.

    Tu-MoDeLo is possible through a concerted and inter-institutional effort through a public-private partnership between Fundecooperación, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute -ICT-, the Costa Rican Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, local tourism associations and a dozen others private sector institutions and partners.

    Tu-MoDeLo is an initiative aimed at improving the lives of agricultural communities through the identification of market opportunities in the tourism sector for sustainable agriculture value chains adapted to climate change.

    The initiative is possible thanks to the public-private partnership in which the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, ICT participates, together with Fundecooperación, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Costa Rica, as well as local tourism associations and a dozen other institutions and private sector partners. Together they work to secure market opportunities for local producer groups that connect the supply of sustainable agricultural products with the growth of the tourism industry.

    With this project, it is demonstrated that the tourism sector is an engine of local well-being, by generating employment and economic growth that improves the life of local communities vulnerable to climate change and is committed to the potential of tourism as a conservation engine and generation of means sustainable living in rural landscapes.

    The key activities of the project are mapping tourist regions with the potential to become local markets; select value chains, as well as locate and list current suppliers; strengthen business capacities among producers; facilitate access to financial resources; encourage the demand for local and sustainable products among tourism companies and sign commitments with sustainable suppliers; and involve the tourist to generate demand with establishments with a sustainable commitment in their philosophy and operations.

    A little history

    Tourism-Motor of Local Development (Tu-MoDeLo) began its journey in January 2019, with an initial implementation period of three years, until 2021, the year in which the impacts are being evaluated to extend its activity two more years.

    The North Zone and the North Pacific (Guanacaste) in Costa Rica were selected as the pilot regions to begin said implementation with the plan to expand to other regions of the country. Currently, more than thirty companies from both areas have joined the project, with the consequent impact on production and local development.

    Since the beginning of the project, the baseline is being measured to define specific objectives and monitor progress in terms of sales of sustainable agricultural products, number of producers and families benefited, increased commitments with suppliers that work sustainably by participating tourism companies, participation of young people and women, and implementation of adaptation actions to climate change.

    Sustainable Development Goal

    In general terms, the initiative contributes to the advancement of Costa Rica’s efforts aligned with the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): eradicate poverty (SDG1), provide sustainable food (SDG2); provide quality jobs and generate economic growth (SDG8), particularly for women (SDG5) and youth; promote sustainable consumption and production practices (SDG12); adaptation to climate change (SDG13); protection of life in marine and terrestrial ecosystems (ODS14 and ODS15); and creation of strategic alliances for sustainable development (ODS17).

    Specifically, improving the lives of agricultural communities through the identification of market opportunities for sustainable agricultural products in the tourism sector is the main objective of Tu-MoDeLo.

    Wide-ranging objectives

    The project is also aimed at improving coordination among key institutions in order to provide the necessary assistance to achieve the objectives of this initiative; enhance sustainable production practices and entrepreneurial skills of climate-smart agricultural producers; increase demand for sustainable local agricultural products in tourism companies; consolidate distribution mechanisms to connect the supply of sustainable agricultural products with the demand of tourism companies and increase the access of consumers to information about companies with sustainable commitments in their operations and philosophy.

    Tu-MoDeLo is the result of a public-private alliance between Fundecooperación para el Desarrollo Sostenible, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, ICT, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, local tourism associations, institutions and partners from the private sector, with the support of Adata2 +, Adaptation Fund, MINAE, Directorate of Climate Change and Friends of Costa Rica.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleVenezuelan Biologist Researches the Microbiome of Remote Indigenous Communities from South America (Part 1)
      Next articleCaño Negro, Humid Home Of Wildlife And Nature In Costa Rica
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      TravelBeleida Delgado -

      Caño Negro, Humid Home Of Wildlife And Nature In Costa Rica

      Costa Rica is home to the third most important wetland in the world, the Caño Negro National Wildlife Refuge....
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Costa Rica Quadrupled Electricity Exports In 2021

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      A press release from the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) specified that Costa Rica exported 224.64 gigawatts / hour to the Regional Electric Market...
      Read more

      Local Bookies Thrive With Top-Rated Pay Per Head Services

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      The overall sports betting industry was hit hard last year when the coronavirus pandemic grounded just about every sport and sporting event in early March
      Read more

      Panama Launches Visa to Attract Traveler Digital Nomads

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      Panama’s government announced the launch of a new program called "Short-Stay Visa as a Remote Worker" (Teleworking), the objective of which is to stimulate...
      Read more

      New Catalog Will Verify the Authenticity of Costa Rican Honey

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      With two illustrative catalogs, the National Beekeeping Chamber, with the support of the National Animal Health Service (Senasa), intends to fight against the adulteration...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »