More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Flags At Half Mast In Canada For Indigenous Children Who Died In Former Boarding School

    The remains of 215 children were found buried at the site of a former boarding school in Canada

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    What has happened with the approval of the Cannabis Bill in Costa Rica?

    We have reported a lot on the subject of Cannabis and therefore, Hemp, in Costa Rica
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Flags At Half Mast In Canada For Indigenous Children Who Died In Former Boarding School

    Canada waved its flags at half mast on Sunday in mourning after the discovery of the remains of 215...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Promotes Local Development Through Tourism

    Tourism, Local Development Engine -Tu-MoDeLo- is an initiative that identifies market opportunities in the tourism sector
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Canada waved its flags at half mast on Sunday in mourning after the discovery of the remains of 215 Aboriginal children on the site of a former boarding school in British Columbia.

    “To honor the 215 children who lost their lives in the former Kamloops boarding school and the indigenous children who never returned home, the survivors and their families, I have requested that the flags of the Peace Tower (in Ottawa) and of federal buildings fly at half mast,” announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter. Several municipalities, including the economic metropolis of Toronto, also announced their intention to do the same.

    The discovery of the remains of 215 children, “some of whom were only three years old,” has raised strong emotions in Canada and, in particular, in indigenous communities. The remains were located by an expert who used a geradar at the site of a former residential school near Kamloops, British Columbia, which had been managed by the Catholic Church.

    These institutions, created more than a century ago, were designed to remove Aboriginal children from their communities and assimilate them into the dominant culture. Some 150,000 Amerindian, mestizo and Inuit children were forcibly recruited for more than 130 boarding schools across the country, where they were removed from their families, their language and their culture.

    “Cultural Genocide”

    A national commission of inquiry called the system “cultural genocide.” “I have already said that the internees were a genocide of our people. This is another example,” Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde told CTV on Sunday.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rica Promotes Local Development Through Tourism
      Next articleWhat has happened with the approval of the Cannabis Bill in Costa Rica?
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsBeleida Delgado -

      What has happened with the approval of the Cannabis Bill in Costa Rica?

      We have reported a lot on the subject of Cannabis and therefore, Hemp, in Costa Rica
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      What has happened with the approval of the Cannabis Bill in Costa Rica?

      News Beleida Delgado -
      We have reported a lot on the subject of Cannabis and therefore, Hemp, in Costa Rica
      Read more

      Costa Rica is Committed to Sustainable Tourism for Economic Reactivation

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Among the benefits of sustainability are minimizing the impacts of tourism on the natural and cultural environment, generating local employment, allowing profitability in local companies, diversifying the economy in coastal areas and preserving both historical and cultural heritage
      Read more

      Biden Finds a Trusted Latin American Ally In Costa Rica

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Antony Blinken will visit Costa Rica on his first trip to Latin America, in which he will address the causes of irregular migration with senior Central American and Mexican officials, the US government reported yesterday
      Read more

      Costa Rican Tourism Sector Celebrates Promotion of Guanacaste Made by Keylor Navas

      News TCRN STAFF -
      After a year of Pandemic, the Costa Rican tourism industry shows only slight signs of recovery. At a time when all action to attract...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »