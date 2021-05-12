More
    Government of Costa Rica Announces 50 Prioritized Projects Focused on Fiscal Sustainability, Environment and Culture

    The creation of a guarantee fund, public employment and the loan with the IMF are part of the proposals that it prioritized in the new legislative agenda

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Costa Rican Executive Power prioritized in the new legislative call, 50 initiatives focused on fiscal sustainability, environment, culture, probity and constitutional reforms. Among the bills, the following stand out:

    Project for the creation of a guarantee fund

    – Amnesty for the formalization and collection of social charges

    – Attention to vulnerable population sectors

    – Public employment

    – Loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for US $ 1,778 million

    – General Law of Public Procurement

    “The approval of these projects is vital for the economic stability of our country and to meet the most pressing needs of the sectors affected as a result of the pandemic,” said the Minister of the Presidency, Geannina Dinarte.

    The environment

    In regards to environmental matters, the Executive called the initiative that aims to advance in the elimination of fossil fuels, as well as the project to regularize distributed generation of energy based on renewable sources.

    Culture

    It also included proposals related to culture, such as the law for the promotion of the creative and cultural economy, the law for the promotion of reading, books and libraries, and the emergency and cultural rescue law.

    “We trust that we can work with the Legislative Assembly to specify these bills that are transcendental and at the same time build a broader agenda,” concluded Dinarte.

