Joe Biden Opens Virtual Summit on Climate Change

President Joe Biden announced today at a virtual summit on climate, a plan by the United States to combat global warming, in an attempt to change the image of his country on this issue.

Welcoming 40 world leaders who participate in the event, which is held Thursday and Friday, in the framework for the celebration of Earth Day, Biden pointed out that the North American economy will reduce emissions attributed to climate change by 50 and 52 percent by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.

Joint effort

No nation can solve this crisis alone, and this summit is a step on the road to a secure, prosperous and sustainable future and in this fight, which is a moral and economic imperative, and at the same time we see an ‘extraordinary opportunity’, he pointed.

On this occasion Biden proclaimed the intention to put the United States back “in a position of global leadership on the issue” and urged other countries to make significant cuts as well.

The goal comes to light as the United States seeks to repair its image in the fight against global warming after former President Donald Trump withdrew from international efforts to reduce emissions.

An aberration

Biden used the occasion to show that his predecessor’s approach to the White House on the issue was an aberration, particularly after the former Republican ruler’s decision for the United States to abandon the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Under said agreement signed in 2015, former President Barack Obama promised that his country would reduce emissions by between 26 and 28 by 2025, a goal that Biden, at that time his vice president, is now trying to duplicate, although the specific objectives of the sector will be established later, amid strong opposition from sectors of the extreme right.

During the two-day period, several US officials will speak, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry.Among the senior dignitaries who confirmed their presence at the virtual meeting called by Biden are Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who already spoke this Thursday.

Several Latin American leaders including Argentina’s Alberto Fernández, Andrés LópezObrador from Mexico, the leader of Colombia, Iván Duque; from Brazil, JairBolsonaro and SebastiánPiñera from Chile, are also participating

Europe will be represented, among others, by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel; the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez.

The event will be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) next November in Glasgow, UK.