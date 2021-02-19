Meeting at the United Nations Addresses Issues of Racism, Xenophobia and Discrimination

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (Ecosc) will hosted this week a special meeting on the elimination of racism, xenophobia and discrimination in the decade of action of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

This event will address the links between structural racism, inequalities and the SDGs, according to its organizers. They also added, the Ecosoc will focus on political responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic and its impacts.

The meeting will contribute to the thematic reviews of SDG 10 on reducing inequalities and SDG 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions, ahead of the High-Level Political Forum dedicated to Sustainable Development, in July of this year.

Commemorating twentieth anniversary

Likewise, the event will commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the United Nations World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, held in Durban, South Africa.

Among the ministers expected to participate virtually in the special Ecosoc meeting is the Costa Rican Foreign Minister, Rodolfo Solano Quirós.