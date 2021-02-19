More
    Tico Fans Could Soon Return to Soccer Stadiums

    A much anticipated decision they have been asking for

    By TCRN STAFF
    Tico Soccer fans of the men’s first division could soon return to the stadiums, if the authorities approve the protocol of return of the fans presented this Thursday. The document was delivered by the National Soccer Union (Unafut) to the Ministry of Sports, which will make the respective analysis.

    Unafut awaited the appointment of the new holder of the portfolio, former soccer player Karla Alemán Cortés, to send the document. The minister has even been “very active in reviewing the protocols of the national championship since they were implemented due to the Pandemic,” Unafut said in a press release. For the approval of previous protocols, such as the one that led to the return of professional football, they had the support of advisers from the Ministry of Health.

    These are some of the main points that this protocol includes:

    Temperature control

    Hand washing

    Use of masks

    Two meter distance between social bubbles

    Presence of a maximum of 4 people per bubble

    50% maximum capacity (or 25% in the worst scenario)

    Propitious environment

    In principle, it was estimated that the return of the fans would be in March. However, everything will depend on the analysis time taken by the authorities. The sending of the protocol coincides with an environment in which fewer infections by COVID-19 are reflected in the country. In recent days, the daily case detection is below 400, while hospital occupancy is at the levels of September 2020.

    Full compliance required

    Additionally, the Unafut insists with the clubs to abide by the provisions established in the current protocol and has even established sanctions for those who do not comply with them. In recent weeks, the biggest concern of Unafut has been the behavior of the fans after celebrations such as those recently occurred during the final of the 2020 Apertura tournament and the Concacaf League, both won by Liga Deportiva Alajuelense.

    The fans of the participating clubs in both finals, especially those of the hedgehog team, gathered to celebrate both titles. Given this, the Unafut evaluated the possibility of not presenting the fan entry protocol if such behaviors persist. For this reason, Alajuelense asked its fans, through social networks, to avoid crowding and thus allow their soon return to the stadiums.

    SourceRodrigo Diaz
    Via Beleida Delgado
