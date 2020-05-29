The return of soccer in Costa Rica generated great income through television, indicating that in many countries people were greatly missing it, as a result of the fact that there is not much to see in the live sports world due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The first of May was the date that training was resumed in soccer groups of five players, but all eleven players reappeared in the official competition. For the tournament, five dates remain which is led by Saprissa.

The meeting between Saprissa and Herediano broadcast by ESPN to the United States, Mexico, and Central America reported an audience of close to 60 million viewers. According to data from the Costa Rican Football Federation, up to 61 countries received the matches’ transmission, which generated 33 million dollars in revenue through broadcast rights.

Television rights and sponsorships are more important than ticket sales

It is important to know that in the Costa Rican soccer world, television rights and sponsorships are more important than the sale of match tickets. It is estimated that between 8,000 and 10,000 people attend important matches.

In the style of what was done in the German Bundesliga, they put up “virtual tickets” for matches. Through the “You can help the team during Covid-19” campaign, supporters are invited to pay $ 15 and send your face photo to the club, which will be in charge of putting together a silhouette to place on the stands during the match.

Costa Rica continues to be an example for the Latin American region

Thanks to the success with the restart of Costa Rican soccer, several countries are seeing this type of event as a possibility to respectively activate their leagues. It was learned that the President of the Costa Rica Football Federation, Rodolfo Villalobos, received inquiries and requests for advice from soccer coordinators of Colombia, Honduras, and Guatemala so that these leagues can try something similar shortly to restart their leagues, while the COVID-19 Pandemic continues.

It should be noted that the success of Costa Rica has been due to the strict management of sanitary regulations that are being implemented before, during, and after the sporting events. All these measures respect the health safety protocols issued by the World Health Organization.

The 7 sanitary measures that will be applied are:

1. Players and coaches must be disinfected with adequate hand washing and gel alcohol in the entrance tunnel to the field. At the end of the first half, before the second half begins and after the games have ended.

2. Soccer players cannot greet each other on the field or celebrate goals in a group.

3. On the bench, teams must guarantee the distance between each person and the use of masks is mandatory, even for the fourth referee.

4. Masks are mandatory in the mixed zone and on buses that transport teams.

5. Players are prohibited from sitting in pairs, sharing hotel rooms, or personal vehicles.

6. The balls used will be disinfected before the game and at half time.

7. Before games, medical personnel should verify the players and, if symptoms are found, there is a protocol for the management of suspicious cases that requires isolation and transfer to a medical center.