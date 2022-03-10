Costa Rica Opens the First Underwater Museum in Central America

In an agreement with the private company, what promises to be the first museum of its kind in our country was inaugurated. This project has been carried out with the objective of conserving these spaces, a project that began to be adjusted with the intention of conserving rocky reefs during the year 2020 where 30 campaign-type structures were adjusted.

Located just fifty meters from the coast in front of the Playa Blanca terrace. It also has a depth of 2 meters at low tide and 5 meters at high tide. Right there you will find three different types of sculptures to be explored by divers and snorkeling enthusiasts.

A little more of these works of art under the sea

In this particular, the sculptures found in these certain areas represent a manta ray, a cacique garabito, and a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle. It is important to note that each one weighs approximately more than a ton and measures approximately 3 meters.

Providing a helping hand to the ecosystem

For the operation of this project as such, there is a private company from Costa Rica (a renowned hotel), and various opinions of specialists have also been taken into account so that the same project is friendly with nature.

This is how this initiative will not only function as a novel experience for tourists with more demanding tastes, but will also create new habitat for wildlife under the sea.

As additional information, it is appropriate to mention that Fabio Brenes Morales was the artist who was commissioned to carve the sculptures. This artist generally outlines his work by drawing inspiration from figurative elements of nature.

With a proven track record of more than 30 years, the artist from Cartago has allowed the world to enjoy his talent and his sculptures across our borders. Today his art is enjoyed in countries like Spain, Germany, and France.

Another outstanding aspect of the underwater museum is on this occasion, and as on other occasions, students from James Madison University in the United States were involved in its realization. Through this agreement, students visit Punta Leona annually to collaborate and develop a specific project.

A living experience

“The Museum is a very visual, regenerative and, above all, living experience, since art interacts with nature and together they will evolve over time. We want it to be an accessible project and we are sure that it will bring the public closer to the marine environment, to the conservation and protection of this habitat,” commented Cesar Vargas, manager of corporate relations and director of this initiative.