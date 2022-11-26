Costa Rica is Part of an International Project to Empower Women in the Tourism Sector

An 8% more chance of seeing their salary reduced and the same percentage of reducing their work hours, was the impact of Costa Rican women in tourism due to the pandemic.

Likewise, 3% were more likely to lose their jobs, according to the survey on the impact of Covid-19 on tourism employment carried out by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

For this reason, together with Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jordan, Costa Rica forms part of the UNWTO “Primer Plano” project, whose objective is to carry out long-term gender action plans.

Putting gender equality at the forefront of their tourism recovery plans

“The four pilot countries have paved the way by putting gender equality at the forefront of their tourism recovery plans, and UNWTO is determined to continue and broaden the scope of its work,” said Zurab Pololikashvili, UN Secretary General. UNWTO. More than 700 people have received vocational training and more than 500 women have been promoted as part of this pilot project.