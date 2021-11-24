More
    Costa Rica Is On the National Geographic´s List of Incredible Destinations to Visit In 2022

    Rural tourism project "El Camino de Costa Rica" is in the list of the "Best adventure destinations" of National Geographic

    The prestigious National Geographic magazine selected Costa Rica as one of the 25 most incredible trips to take in 2022. Specifically, it chose “El Camino de Costa Rica” in the category “Best Adventure Destinations”, a rural tourism project that covers 16 days of adventure through rural areas of Parismina and up to Quepos.

    Costa Rica ranks in this category along with the Arapahoe Basin in Colorado, Palau on the Seine River in France and New Brunswick in Canada, a fact that positions the country as a sanctuary of sustainability.

    “Being chosen by this publication fills us with pride and confirms the positioning of Costa Rica in the eyes of the world as a sanctuary of sustainability and the ideal tourist destination to reconnect with the essentials of life, while enjoying nature,” said Carolina Trejos, marketing director of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

    Selected initiative is designed to boost rural economic activity

    The non-profit association Mar a Mar was in charge of charting the route selected by National Geographic, offered by several tour operators today.To enjoy it, according to Jorge Frutos, general manager of Ticos a Pata, one of the tour operators, international tourists usually do it consecutively and visit family projects, hostels and hotels.

    “It is a pride to be among the adventure alternatives recommended by National Geographic. This is one of the best tours nationwide where the tourist learns countless elements of the country. It is very rural tourism that seeks to stimulate the economy of these towns by bringing local and foreign tourists,”said Frutos.

    Precisely those characteristics were highlighted by the magazine: “Stretching throughout Costa Rica, from the Caribbean to the Pacific, El Camino de Costa Rica is a 174-mile-long window, away from the busiest tourist route. The 16-stage hiking route follows mainly public roads as it passes through remote towns and cities, Cabécar indigenous lands and protected natural areas,”the publication says.

    Previous article121,000 Americans Have Made Costa Rica Their Home
