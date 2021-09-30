Costa Rica Presents the “Faces of Tourism” Project

Costa Rica presented this past Monday the communication project “Faces of Tourism”, an initiative that collects seven stories from members of this sector, as well as two podcasts to highlight the legacy of pioneers of the so-called industry without chimneys.

A wellness destination

On the subject of World Tourism Day, the head of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), Gustavo Segura, congratulated those faces of the sector that day by day work to continue positioning Costa Rica as a wellness destination.

The above, he stressed, allows reconnecting with what is important in life, where you can enjoy gastronomy, crafts and multiple outdoor activities. He stressed that in the last 40 years, tourism has gone from being a relatively small activity in the Costa Rican economy to becoming a true economic engine, which forces us to continue to ensure the progress and development of the sector.

Inclusive Growth

The ICT indicated that the World Tourism Organization chose Tourism for Inclusive Growth as its theme for this year to highlight the industry’s ability to generate growth without barriers or limitations.

To celebrate this day, the Costa Rican entity has selected photographs of the seven people from the first stage, they collect stories from tourist guides, entrepreneurs and small businessmen, which they will publish on the social networks Facebook, Instagram and on the YouTube channel, while the podcast Esencia Turismo, you can listen to it on Apple Podcast and Spotify.