More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Costa Rica is Among the Countries With the Best Medical Care for Retirees

    The World Health Organization classifies Costa Rica as one of the best health systems in the world

    By German Carias
    7
    0

    Must Read

    HealthGerman Carias -

    Costa Rica is Among the Countries With the Best Medical Care for Retirees

    Healthcare costs can present such a challenge for many that it becomes the single most important factor in choosing...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Eco-friendly Technology in Motor Vehicles Now Available to Ticos

    They are known for their electric propulsion system, but their characteristics go further. They have a leading autopilot in...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    First Electric Sailboat Built in Costa Rica Will Offset its Carbon Footprint with 3,000 Trees

    Some 3,000 trees will be planted in the tropical dry forest of Punta Morales, Costa de Pájaros and the...
    Read more
    German Cariashttp://www.ResonanceCR.com
    I approach life as a continuous stream of opportunities for growth and learning through human interactions and personal exploration. In my quest for sharing a positive, dynamic, and nuanced perspective on world affairs, I became involved as an author for TCRN. In 2012 I was selected by Shell Oil as one of the top 25 global energy entrepreneurs. Involved in Blockchain Technology and Digital Currency since 2016. Passionate about transforming people’s lives through community CoLiving and CoWorking. www.ResonanceCR.com

    Healthcare costs can present such a challenge for many that it becomes the single most important factor in choosing a retirement destination, so imagine being able to access high-quality healthcare at a fraction of the cost in your home country… and in a place that has a beautiful climate, a rich culture, and an overall lower cost of living.

    This is exactly what Costa Rica as a retirement destination in healthcare is all about. With a national health system that foreign residents can easily access. In fact, health care costs can be so low that you can pay out of pocket for many procedures and medications without going to the bank.

    Best health services in Latin America by far

    By almost any standard, Costa Rica has some of the best health services in Latin America. There are two systems that legal residents can access: the government-run universal health system, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, known as Caja, and the private system. Both health systems are constantly being updated: new clinics, new equipment, and improvements in staff training.

    Despite the advances, the costs are low compared to the US. “One of the reasons Costa Rica is so attractive to retirees, and expats in general, is because of the great low-cost health care options,” is the common phrase among expats from North America and Europe.

    The country has 3 JCI-certified medical centers in the nation’s capital, San José. This is the highest global designation awarded in the healthcare industry. And once you become a legal resident and pay into the universal social security system (typically 7-11% of your declared income) you qualify for public health care through the Social Security Fund.

    There are also private health insurance policies available and many expats opt for a combination of both public and private. Those who prefer to simply pay out of pocket for the procedures can save up to 30-90% compared to prices in the United States.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceDaniel Yepez TCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleEco-friendly Technology in Motor Vehicles Now Available to Ticos
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      HealthGerman Carias -

      Costa Rica is Among the Countries With the Best Medical Care for Retirees

      Healthcare costs can present such a challenge for many that it becomes the single most important factor in choosing...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Costa Rica Approves Use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

      Health TCRN STAFF -
      The National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission (CNVE) approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine from the company AstraZeneca. The vaccine will be applied to...
      Read more

      Physical Activity is a Mental Oasis for Work Productivity

      Health TCRN STAFF -
      Getting the most out of collaborators in a company, offering a high return on investment, can be obtained thanks to the most powerful, democratic...
      Read more

      Here’s What You Need to Know about Papillomavirus Vaccination

      Health TCRN STAFF -
      Cervical cancer is the third most common among women in Latin America and the Caribbean but one that can be prevented through vaccination. Vaccines...
      Read more

      Costa Rican Authorities Announce That They Have Already Secured the Necessary Doses to Vaccinate the Entire Population

      Health TCRN STAFF -
      More than 159 thousand vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in the country this week, with the announcement that 115,380 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »