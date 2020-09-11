On September 7th, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) amended an executive decree that prevented people residing legally in Costa Rica from entering the country without having up-to-date insurance payments to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

“This action favors the entry of people residing in Costa Rica from other countries without abandoning the importance of being responsible for keeping their fees up to date with the CCSS, in this way the logistical situation of the impediment to enter the country that had been announced days ago has been modified,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

This change occurred after Migration prevented the entry of several foreigners residing in the country, as in the case of a Mexican woman, from a humanitarian flight. She was trapped for 10 days at the Juan Santamaría Airport.

Now, under the new regulation, residents will be able to enter the country without having to have up-to-date insurance, with the commitment to comply with the payments within a maximum period of 22 days. In addition, they will have to purchase contemplated travel insurance to enable their entry to Costa Rica, according to the ICT.

The requirements for the entry of legal foreign residents would be:

1. Fill out a form called Health Pass, for the corresponding health control at the time of entering the country.

2. Present the current immigration identification document for foreigners (DIMEX) with the corresponding exceptions provided by the General Directorate of Foreign Migration.

3. Have proof of payment of the current social security insurance or have any of the international travel insurance contemplated for COVID-19 and with a minimum coverage of 22 days.

These requirements would apply to people with a status of permanent residence, temporary residence, special categories or non-residents with a subcategory of stay.