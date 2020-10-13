The director of the National Hospital of Geriatrics and Gerontology, Milena Bolaños, asked today to work more and reflect on policies for the comprehensive care of older adults in Costa Rica.

A large part of this population group lacks active and healthy aging, as expected from the calls to ensure their integral and full health, Bolaños pointed out regarding the International Day of the Elderly, with which the month of the Older Adult Person in this country.

In a press release, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) calls on society to integrate, honor and include older adults in all activities of daily life, thus ensuring healthy aging.

In this regard, Bolaños pointed out that the said population group is increasing in the national territory at a dizzying rate and not only should they be taken into account this month, but that every day should be dedicated to this important sector.

Many issues

Among the main problems faced by this population, Bolaños mentioned physical dependence, decompensated comorbidities in the vast majority of cases, cognitive impairment, consumption of a large number of medications, as well as that there are many older adults caring for other older adults or many without a support network.