    Costa Rica Has the First Female UH1 Helicopter Aviation Captain

    Thanks to the alliance of the Air Surveillance Service (SVA) with the United States government

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rican officer Yuriana Arnesto became the first certified female UH1 helicopter aviation captain.This thanks to the alliance of the Air Surveillance Service (SVA) of the Ministry of Public Security with the United States government.

    Great emotion and pride

    Arnesto, 32, has carried out various police functions in Air Surveillance.”It fills me with great emotion and pride, it is a great effort of many years of training and making an effort to achieve this great step that I took as a professional in the Air Surveillance Service,” said Arnesto.

    The UH-1ST helicopters arrived in Costa Rica in 2019 aboard a Globemaster C-17 from the United States and the Aviation Program began that same year.This program has been training VAS mechanics, pilots, technicians and police, delivered through the Office for Anti-Narcotics, Citizen Security and Justice (INL) of the US Embassy.

