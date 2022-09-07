More
    Costa Rica Exports Its First Pineapple Shipment to Israel

    Expanding the country´s global markets

    By TCRN STAFF
    A Costa Rican company made the first pineapple shipment from the Central American country to Israel after complying with a series of phytosanitary and quality requirements demanded by that State, official sources reported Monday.

    The export was in charge of the Upala Agrícola company, located in the north of Costa Rica, whose Commercial Manager, José Antonio Madrigal, highlighted the effort made, with the support of the Costa Rican Government, to meet the demands of the Israeli market.

    pineapple

    “Being the first company authorized and certified to send pineapples to Israel and achieving the first dispatch this week, opens up a very demanding market for us and we have paved the way for the Costa Rican pineapple industry to shine in a new destination,” said Madrigal. Costa Rica is one of the main pineapple exporters in the world with annual sales of around 900 million dollars.

    The Minister of Foreign Trade of Costa Rica, Manuel Tovar, is visiting Israel and after the arrival of the first pineapple shipment, he highlighted the potential of that market for Costa Rican products.

    Strengthening commercial and investment ties

    “The strengthening of commercial and investment ties with Israel fits within the strategy of the Ministry of Foreign Trade to make the Costa Rican economy more competitive and promote innovation in our productive sector and attract more foreign investment to the country to continue generating jobs,” Tovar said. The minister’s agenda includes meetings with public authorities and companies from Israel, a country where Costa Rica has a trade promotion office. The minister’s visit will address trade and cooperation issues in areas such as innovation, technology, cybersecurity and agrotechnology.

