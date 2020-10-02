Costa Rica Displayed with all its Splendor at the Royal Theater of Madrid

Costa Rican Tourism launches a campaign on the occasion of the 130th anniversary since the order of construction of one of the country’s cultural symbols and whose first stone was laid in January 1891, the National Theater of San José and with the seal of safe destination granted by the WTTC (World Travel & Tourism Council).

The campaign will start on the new digital screens of the Royal Theater of Madrid that on September 18th begins its new season with the production “Un Ballo in Maschera”, as a cultural “twinning”, Rafael Amargo, Manu Guix and Sylvia Schwartz become the ambassadors of the campaign that shows the main values and natural attributes of Costa Rica through dance, music and song, and that will last from September 2020 to March 2021.

Costa Rica, the Country of Pura Vida, is the best option for a sustainable tourism model and the place where European travelers have the opportunity to enjoy a long-distance trip to pamper the body, mind and soul in this “new normal”.

Costa Rica Tourism launches the Costa Rica Sustainable Tourism Sanctuary campaign “Discover our natural culture”, a campaign that addresses cultural aspects of both countries, through the twinning of two national symbols such as the National Theater of Costa Rica and the Royal Theater of Madrid together with three Spanish artists of dance, music and song.

This campaign will be broadcast on the 52 multimedia screens of the Teatro Real de Madrid from September 18th, 2020 to March 2021 with three different spots, and an estimated audience of more than 200,000 viewers during the entire season of Real. As well as in programmatic actions on mobile phones and social networks to carry the message beyond the theater itself.

“Win a trip to Costa Rica”

In addition, communication is reinforced with the creation of an intuitive and responsive landing page where a quiz is hosted to participate in a raffle for a trip to Costa Rica for two people www.visitcostarica.es

Finally, it is important to note that in July the air connections between Madrid and San José with Iberia were reactivated, without forgetting that, in that same month, the country of Pura Vida obtained the “Safe Travels” seal – WTTC – which accredits it as a suitable destination, with necessary protocols and with health measures to travel in this context of “COVID-19”.

About our ambassadors

Rafael Amargo was born in the Granada town of Valderrubio in 1975. His style is flamenco, although very close to contemporary dance. In 1997 he created the Rafael Amargo Company, with which he has premiered works such as ‘La Garra y el Ángel’, ‘Amargo’, ‘Poeta en Nueva York’, ‘Enramblao’, ‘Tiempo Muerto’ or ‘Flamenco Flatland’. “The biodiversity of Costa Rica is the scene of a choreography of many unique species, with a display of surprising movements and colors.”

Sylvia Schwartz, graduated from the Escuela Superior de Canto in Madrid and later followed advanced courses at the Hochschule für Musik “Hanns Eisler” in Berlin, where she trained with Thomas Quasthoff, Wolfram Rieger and Julia Varady. Daniel Barenboim took her to the Staatsoper Unter den Linden, where she worked for four years. In addition to the Berlin Staatsoper, Schwartz has made his debut at the Scala in Milan (Zerlina, 2006), at the Wiener Staatsoper (Adina, in 2010) and at the Salzburg Festival (Mozart’s Missa longa, with Nikolaus Harnoncourt, 2012) . In 2007 and 2008 she participated in the premiere and first recording of the opera Welcome to the Voice, by Steve Snow, along with Elvis Costello and Sting.”With sustainable tourism, the voice of nature and the people of Costa Rica reaches visitors from all over the world, who listen and respect it.”

Manu Guix, composer, pianist, singer and producer. Professor of the first international music talent show – Operation Triumph – in various editions. He has received numerous nominations and awards in prestigious competitions such as the MAX or the Armchairs.

“In the diversity of nature and the people of Costa Rica, each species and each cultural identity is important, and all together create a melody full of life.”



