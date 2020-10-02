More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Advertising in Times of Pandemic: Necessary or Indispensable?

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    American Company Will Close its Operations in Costa Rica after Promising Trump that they will hire more People in the United States

    The company Oberg Medical will close its operations in Costa Rica after...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Inaugurates Port to Port Route on World Tourism Day

    Costa Rica celebrated World Tourism Day with the inauguration of the Port to Port route, a new adventure and attractions between Puerto Jiménez and Ciudad Cortés, in the South Pacific of the country
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Competition Seeks to Find Solutions for solving Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Solid Waste

    A competition seeks to find digital, collaborative and innovative solutions to fill gaps in the management of data on quantities generated or processed as well as greenhouse gas emissions from the solid waste sector
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Pandemic has triggered an unprecedented health crisis and without a doubt, the economy has been considerably shocked. Companies that have allocated a fixed budget to advertisement, today wonder if it is correct to maintain this expense or give priority to others that they consider more important.

    On the other hand, we see companies that through advertising continue to be present in the consumer’s mind and have taken advantage of the situation we live in today, to change their strategy and, therefore, the way they communicate and project themselves to their different audiences.

    For experts on the subject, there is no doubt that we are facing important changes in the creative and advertising processes. Attentive to this situation, they recommend to promote the participation of professionals in the subject, in order to contribute to issues of interest to the sector.

    Publicidad y Marketing: nuevas estrategias en tiempos de coronavirus | MBA & Educación Ejecutiva | MBA & Educación Ejecutiva - AméricaEconomía

    Here we share 6 key points for the new era of “Advertising in Times of Pandemic”:

    1) Generate valuable content. In times of pandemic, mass hysteria has affected in a negative manner, but in these opportunities we can take advantage of this. It is important not to use fear as a sales engine, we must be creative and through valuable content generate organic traffic on all digital platforms, not only on social networks but also on the web site and why not, share it through blogs and news portals.

    2) Know how to direct the pattern. It is quite common to assume that because we are guiding, we are exponentiating our reach to future clients, this is not entirely true. A well-channeled guideline in traditional and digital media can bring better results in the short term, for this we must be clear about our target group and the differentiating value of our service / company

    3) Positioning. Having a long-term positioning strategy is key; It is normal to want to have results in the moment and to focus advertising for momentary results (increases in sales, demand for a product or service), but we must not leave aside what are the long-term objectives of our company, to ensure that efforts be efficient at all times.

    Periodismo tecnológico o ¿tecnología para el periodismo?…. en tiempos de pandemia – Círculo de Periodistas de Bogotá

    4) Build strong and lasting bonds. Keep in mind that the ultimate goal of marketing and advertising is to generate emotional bonds and strong and lasting relationships between brands and people. This is no longer just Top of Mind, it is Top of Heart. And these cannot simply be called buyers or consumers… they are true fans!

    5) Removing advertising will not always save money. Reducing or eliminating the advertising budget during a crisis is a misunderstood savings. Employers probably prioritize the payment of payroll, which of course is very important. But it is also key to understand that leaving advertising completely can cause you to lose contact with the customer and therefore sales fall to a low.

    6) Continue to pay benefits even if you stop selling. A good media mix is ​​the key. Despite the fact that, in urban areas, we increasingly consume information through digital platforms, it is important to understand that this does not apply to the reality of our country; because not all Ticos have access to data to access news portals. A good media mix: traditional media (TV, radio, written press), digital media (news portals, digital specialized magazines) and social networks) is key to achieving an excellent outreach.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleNow you can go to Guanacaste Beaches through Dust-free Streets
    Next articleCompetition Seeks to Find Solutions for solving Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Solid Waste
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    American Company Will Close its Operations in Costa Rica after Promising Trump that they will hire more People in the United States

    The company Oberg Medical will close its operations in Costa Rica after...
    Read more
    Travel

    Costa Rica Inaugurates Port to Port Route on World Tourism Day

    TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica celebrated World Tourism Day with the inauguration of the Port to Port route, a new adventure and attractions between Puerto Jiménez and Ciudad Cortés, in the South Pacific of the country
    Read more
    Environment

    Competition Seeks to Find Solutions for solving Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Solid Waste

    TCRN STAFF -
    A competition seeks to find digital, collaborative and innovative solutions to fill gaps in the management of data on quantities generated or processed as well as greenhouse gas emissions from the solid waste sector
    Read more
    News

    Advertising in Times of Pandemic: Necessary or Indispensable?

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Pandemic has triggered an unprecedented health crisis and without a doubt, the economy has been considerably shocked
    Read more
    Travel

    Now you can go to Guanacaste Beaches through Dust-free Streets

    TCRN STAFF -
    Moving between the towns of Garza and Nosara, in Guanacaste, can be done on dust-free roads...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Inaugurates Port to Port Route on World Tourism Day

    Travel TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica celebrated World Tourism Day with the inauguration of the Port to Port route, a new adventure and attractions between Puerto Jiménez and Ciudad Cortés, in the South Pacific of the country
    Read more

    Mexican Congress Approves that Police can Enter Homes to Rescue Abused Animals

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The plenary session of the Mexican Congress, through a virtual session, approved a reform to the Animal Protection Law, an initiative proposed by the deputy of Morena, Leiticia Varela
    Read more

    Discover Why September 30th Is an Important Event for Costa Ricans

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Today September 30th marks 160 years since the assassination of Juan Rafael Mora Porras, who was president of Costa Rica on three...
    Read more

    Tourism, Heritage, and Sports Focus on UNESCO’s Intense Agenda

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Sustainable tourism as a protective tool for heritage and the role of sport in public policies are today focused on Unesco Online...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »