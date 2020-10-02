A competition seeks to find digital, collaborative and innovative solutions to fill gaps in the management of data on quantities generated or processed as well as greenhouse gas emissions from the solid waste sector.

It is called “Hackathon Transforma” and is organized by the Costa Rica-United States of America Foundation for Cooperation (Crusa) and the ACCIÓN Clima II project, executed by the German Cooperation for Development GIZ and the Minae Climate Change Directorate on request of the German government.

Who can participate?

Anyone, but especially those in areas or knowledge in software development, use of databases, comprehensive waste management, project management, circular economy models, digitization and the likes.

“The waste sector contributes 17% of the country’s emissions. To move towards a decarbonized Costa Rica, as has been proposed, we must think outside the box, taking advantage of the new technologies that are at our disposal to create innovative solutions. The results of this Hackathon will lay important foundations for the future low-emission development of the sector,” says Patricia Campos, director of the Climate Change Directorate of the Ministry of Environment and Energy.

Those interested in participating in this process have until October 9 to register using the form available at https://sanjose.impacthub.net/transforma/

It can be applied individually (the person will be assigned to a team) or by registering a team made up of a maximum of 3 people.

“From the Crusa Foundation, we promote the transformation of Costa Rica towards a green, inclusive and sustainable economy, promoting initiatives that generate a true culture of innovation and developing solutions for the challenges we face as a nation. This Hackathon allows us to join technological innovation efforts to improve the integral management of solid waste”, indicated Flora Montealegre, Executive Delegate of the Foundation.

Process and award

From 5 to 8 teams will be selected for this Hackathon, which will receive technical support throughout four virtual workshops using the Design Thinking methodology, and will be mentored by experts on the subject. The 3 most innovative and viable solutions will be recognized by a jury made up of experts in the field of waste, as well as representatives of the initiative’s partners.

The first place in the TRANSFORMA Hackathon will be awarded 20 hours of technical advice for the development of its prototype (pre-incubation of the solution) and a purchase of technological products for $ 1,500. In addition, the opportunity to receive seed capital at the end of the pre-incubation process.

Second place will receive a purchase of technology products with a value of $ 1,000 and third place a purchase of technology products with a value of $ 500.

For more information, you can access https://sanjose.impacthub.net/transforma/

or write to [email protected].