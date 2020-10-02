More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Inaugurates Port to Port Route on World Tourism Day

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    American Company Will Close its Operations in Costa Rica after Promising Trump that they will hire more People in the United States

    The company Oberg Medical will close its operations in Costa Rica after...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Inaugurates Port to Port Route on World Tourism Day

    Costa Rica celebrated World Tourism Day with the inauguration of the Port to Port route, a new adventure and attractions between Puerto Jiménez and Ciudad Cortés, in the South Pacific of the country
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Competition Seeks to Find Solutions for solving Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Solid Waste

    A competition seeks to find digital, collaborative and innovative solutions to fill gaps in the management of data on quantities generated or processed as well as greenhouse gas emissions from the solid waste sector
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica celebrated World Tourism Day with the inauguration of the Port to Port route, a new adventure and attractions between Puerto Jiménez and Ciudad Cortés, in the South Pacific of the country.

    The Minister of Tourism Gustavo Segura made the inaugural crossing of the route, as well as was at the premiere of the El Embarcadero Historical Walk, in Ciudad Cortés, a project led by the Osa Chamber of Tourism (CatuOsa), in coordination with the Municipality of Osa and the support of various state and private entities and the community.

    Segura highlighted that this year, World Tourism Day is dedicated to the capacity of the tourism industry to create opportunities outside the big cities and preserve the cultural and natural heritage; what better place to celebrate it than in the Osa Peninsula, the cradle of rural tourism in Costa Rica.

    The Osa Peninsula -concentrates more than two percent of the planet’s biodiversity- has unexplored places and tourism is a vehicle for the economic reactivation that the country urges, without the need for its inhabitants to migrate to seek income and development in other regions of Costa Rica, Segura pointed out.

    Empresarios de Zona Sur inauguran ruta turística entre Puerto Jiménez y Puerto Cortés - La Nación

    The Minister of Tourism congratulated the promotion of sustainable tourism, being leaders in friendly practices, environmental conservation and having signed an agreement with its partners not to use plastic, migrating to the use of products that are friendly to nature.

    It was the first time in 28 years that this important date was celebrated in the South Pacific of the country, says a press release from the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism.

    The Port to Port route includes attractions present between Puerto Jiménez and Puerto Cortés such as the historical and patrimonial elements of the center of both towns, the Matapalo reserve, little explored dream beaches such as Backwash Beach, the mangrove swamp and Sierpe wetland, the Museum of the Spheres in Finca 6 and the pier in Puerto Cortés.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleCompetition Seeks to Find Solutions for solving Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Solid Waste
    Next articleAmerican Company Will Close its Operations in Costa Rica after Promising Trump that they will hire more People in the United States
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    American Company Will Close its Operations in Costa Rica after Promising Trump that they will hire more People in the United States

    The company Oberg Medical will close its operations in Costa Rica after...
    Read more
    Travel

    Costa Rica Inaugurates Port to Port Route on World Tourism Day

    TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica celebrated World Tourism Day with the inauguration of the Port to Port route, a new adventure and attractions between Puerto Jiménez and Ciudad Cortés, in the South Pacific of the country
    Read more
    Environment

    Competition Seeks to Find Solutions for solving Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Solid Waste

    TCRN STAFF -
    A competition seeks to find digital, collaborative and innovative solutions to fill gaps in the management of data on quantities generated or processed as well as greenhouse gas emissions from the solid waste sector
    Read more
    News

    Advertising in Times of Pandemic: Necessary or Indispensable?

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Pandemic has triggered an unprecedented health crisis and without a doubt, the economy has been considerably shocked
    Read more
    Travel

    Now you can go to Guanacaste Beaches through Dust-free Streets

    TCRN STAFF -
    Moving between the towns of Garza and Nosara, in Guanacaste, can be done on dust-free roads...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Advertising in Times of Pandemic: Necessary or Indispensable?

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Pandemic has triggered an unprecedented health crisis and without a doubt, the economy has been considerably shocked
    Read more

    Mexican Congress Approves that Police can Enter Homes to Rescue Abused Animals

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The plenary session of the Mexican Congress, through a virtual session, approved a reform to the Animal Protection Law, an initiative proposed by the deputy of Morena, Leiticia Varela
    Read more

    Discover Why September 30th Is an Important Event for Costa Ricans

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Today September 30th marks 160 years since the assassination of Juan Rafael Mora Porras, who was president of Costa Rica on three...
    Read more

    Tourism, Heritage, and Sports Focus on UNESCO’s Intense Agenda

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Sustainable tourism as a protective tool for heritage and the role of sport in public policies are today focused on Unesco Online...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »