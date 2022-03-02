More
    Costa Rica And Panama Among The Best Countries In The World For Digital Nomads

    The Central American nations surpassed the United States in their attractions to carry out remote work and vacation at the same time

    Costa Rica and Panama were ranked among the 10 most attractive countries in the first ‘Travel and Work Index’ developed by Kayak, the travel platform. The current health pandemic has promoted remote work and concepts that were not previously mentioned, such as workation, throughout the world. With this, the trend of digital nomads became more visible and attractive for those who want to travel and discover new places while working.

    For this reason, this index sought to classify 111 countries around the world, according to their conditions for working remotely and the opportunities to vacation at the same time. The analysis considered aspects such as: travel, local prices, health and safety, work infrastructure and work environment.

    This is how Costa Rica and Panama ranked first and second, respectively, as the best countries in the North and Central America region. Both nations also managed to stand out internationally by placing among the top 10 positions in the world, where the first place was occupied by Portugal.

    Paradise for Digital Nomads

    Thus, among the more than 110 countries, two of them stood up for Central America, surpassing even the United States, which reached position 60.

    Costa Rica

    With an overall score of 86, Costa Rica ranked seventh internationally. Political stability, little violence, respect towards the LGBT+ community, as well as the offer of remote work visas and affordable prices are part of the attributes highlighted by the publication to position it as the best in the region.

    Panama

    For its part, Panama obtained 85 points. This rating was enough to rise to eighth position worldwide. In this case, its favorable conditions for remote work and the granting of visas to carry out said activity, the high speed of the Internet and that it has the best climate in the region were highlighted. Likewise, its good score in local, hotel, car rental and fuel prices contributed.

    It should be noted that Honduras appears in this index in position 47, El Salvador (49), Guatemala (78) and Belize (99). Meanwhile, Nicaragua was not considered in the study.

