Costa Rican Singer “Mishcatt” Will Be in Charge of Opening Coldplay Concerts in the Country

The singer Michelle González, artistically known as MishCatt, will be the opening act, a news that she celebrated from her social networks: “Very happy to announce that I am opening for one of my favorite bands and artists, Coldplay. See you at the stadium!!! Who’s going?” wrote the artist on Instagram.

MishCatt had become known in 2012 as a vocalist for the band Patterns, from which she left in 2014 for Sweden, where she signed a contract with Spotify. In fact, she became the most successful Costa Rican artist on the platform. Since the previous year, MishCatt has a contract with Universal Music.

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

Coldplay concert, ever closer!

After months of waiting, the Coldplay concerts are already less than a month away. The event had been announced since mid-October and will be the starting point of the “Music of the Spheres” tour.

The success of ticket sales led to the opening of a second date, thus generating the concerts of March 18 and 19 at the National Stadium of La Sabana.