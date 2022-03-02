More
    Costa Rican Singer “Mishcatt” Will Be in Charge of Opening Coldplay Concerts in the Country

    The concerts that the British band Coldplay has scheduled in Costa Rica for March 18 and 19 will have a significant Costa Rican presence.

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    1
    0

    The singer Michelle González, artistically known as MishCatt, will be the opening act, a news that she celebrated from her social networks: “Very happy to announce that I am opening for one of my favorite bands and artists, Coldplay. See you at the stadium!!! Who’s going?” wrote the artist on Instagram.

    MishCatt had become known in 2012 as a vocalist for the band Patterns, from which she left in 2014 for Sweden, where she signed a contract with Spotify. In fact, she became the most successful Costa Rican artist on the platform. Since the previous year, MishCatt has a contract with Universal Music.

    Coldplay concert, ever closer!

    After months of waiting, the Coldplay concerts are already less than a month away. The event had been announced since mid-October and will be the starting point of the “Music of the Spheres” tour.

    The success of ticket sales led to the opening of a second date, thus generating the concerts of March 18 and 19 at the National Stadium of La Sabana.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica And Panama Among The Best Countries In The World For Digital Nomads
