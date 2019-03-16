Before choosing an ideal pet, important aspects must be taken into account; First of all, you should consider if you are prepared to have one. Pets are not seeking to buy or adopt by impulse, this is due more to a decision-making process, taking into account the time available for the care of the animal.

The most common pet that people choose is a dog, before, one should ask: what space do I have ?, as to know the size of the pet that I should choose; If you select a large pet for a small living area, it is important to keep in mind that you must have time to take the animal at least twice a day out for a walk so he can do its physiological necessities.

On the other hand, another of the questions would be, does my family agree with this decision?, Since it is not rare that a member disagrees, this would bring discomfort to both the owner and his pet, sometimes the animal could receive bad treatment from that person for not wanting to have it at home.

Having an animal, no matter how small it may be, means giving him good nutrition, personal hygiene (nails, ears, baths, haircuts), regular assistance to the veterinarian and control of the necessary vitamins and vaccines to avoid possible diseases.

Having a pet at home has multiple benefits, and it has been scientifically proven that within the psychological aspect, it helps reduce stress levels in the family, its owners are less likely to suffer from depression and even improve their social life, being more cheerful people with much better moods; Nowadays people seek enjoyment through social networks, creating Facebook or Instagram accounts for their pets where they are publishing the pranks their pets make every day, and in this way generating more sociability at the cyber level.

On the other hand, there are pet clubs, which are essential to share experiences and doubts about caring for them. Veterinarians also share their knowledge with the owners. At all times these little living beings bring happiness to people because they do not know about falsehood, they just give sincere love.

Pets especially dog only know how to give love, so they should receive love back, the main care should be to have routine control with the veterinarian as to ensure their health. Good nutrition also guarantees long life to the most common pet “dogs”, their owners must have time to get them to do exercises, otherwise they will not be able to channel the energy that they would burn with these daily walks or playing sessions, whose lack of cause anxious loads that most of the time results in aggressiveness.

Making the decision to have a pet, do not require a specific moment, the decision can be made at any time of life, whoever decides to have a pet must be a responsible person, being able to guarantee the happiness of the animal. Do not do it on impulse because pets are not toys.

Friends for all times, pets teach children the stages of life, since they see puppies, then their growth and sometimes their death; giving children a chance to understand that death is part of living beings cycle of life. Also teaching them how to give and receive love, happiness, fun, and protection.

With respect to health, children can improve their immune system from a very young age coming into direct interactions with home pets but it is the responsibility of the parents to keep pets healthy, free of parasites, fleas, ticks, among others, they should not leave the care of the pet in the hands of the child, with the exception of creating the responsibility of giving water or food to the pet.

Please! Adopt a Pet, rather than buying one. Shelters are overcrowded, there are many homeless animals. Also, give the opportunity to old dogs to know what it is to have love, many have been thrown into the street since they were puppies and have not been able to live in a home and most die without getting to know this sensation.

It is recommended that you do not try to give a pet as a Christmas gift, unless you previously take into account with the family the responsibility that this requires, making collectively the whole family this important decision.