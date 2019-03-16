A new project of the Road Safety Council (Cosevi) seeks to reactivate the electronic surveillance on the road that would allow the Traffic Police to make photo-fines.

It is an analytical management system by means of technology, which establishes, in its pilot plan, the placement of 80 cameras on the Circunvalación avenue and surroundings routes, as well as the main roads of the capital. The intention is that the information generated through this electronic surveillance can be used by all the institutions of the transport sector.

“This system will generate data to each institution based on their needs, for example, the Traffic Police, can make photo-fines, this is one more element of the system, but for us the most important thing will be the generation of data. El Tránsito will also be able to verify the problem of shafts, the Public Transportation Council will be able to verify the fulfillment of the exclusive lanes for buses, Transit Engineering will be able to observe the respect of the demarcation, among other benefits”, told the Cosevi executive director, Edwin Herrera.

In countries like Colombia, they use the photo-fines system, which allows drivers to punish drivers who skip the red light or incur speeding among other infractions of the law.

This year, we will work on the pre-selection of companies that can take charge, and it is expected that by 2020 the tender, award, and preparation of the entire project.

Estimated cost for this plan is US$ 30 million

“With this management system we intend to improve mobility and efficient security, the project includes all the institutions of the transport sector, because precisely the thought is to achieve integrity and that all institutions work together”, added Herrera.

This project is totally new and does not use the devices placed years ago, since it is a different contract. “Initially, the pilot plan is designed for Inward Circumvallation and public transport corridors, the management center would be in the Cosevi, but eventually each institution may have its own monitoring centers that generate alarms and alerts, so it is not they have to have people watching the screens all day”, he explained.

In 2011, the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation implemented a system of cameras, which only worked for 2 months, due to different appeals before the Constitutional Chamber that questioned the notification processes for sanctioned drivers. For this occasion, Cosevi is still analyzing the notification processes that will be implemented.