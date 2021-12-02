Children’s Museum of San José Will Illuminate Its Facade With 4.000 Bulbs this December 1st

The Children’s Museum will illuminate its façade this Wednesday, December 1st at 7 p.m. However, the activity will not allow the presence of the public, so it will be broadcast on Facebook.

Four thousand light bulbs of different colors will be responsible for giving light to the façade of the so-called “Castle of Dreams”. This year the activity will be held under the concept “Costa Rica lights up with faith and hope.”

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

In it, Museíto and Museíta will take the public to tour the seven provinces of the country, where they will experience different adventures in places such as the slopes of the Irazú Volcano, the fort of Heredia and the sky of Alajuela.

There will also be a celebration to the Caribbean rhythm, fishing in Puntarenas, milking in Guanacaste and a bicycle adventure through San José. All of the above will have a special ingredient: iconic places in each province will be illuminated, including parks, church facades, trees, cultural centers and lighthouses.

“For eight months we have been working with great love, enthusiasm and joy to offer families a high quality production. But also with a message full of faith, hope and bringing out the essence and beauties of the seven provinces of our beloved Costa Rica. “We invite all families to enjoy the broadcast from the comfort of their homes and to officially welcome Christmas together,” said Ronny Jiménez, spokesman for the Children’s Museum.

In-person activities

Also, during the transmission the Children’s Museum will communicate the details about Magic Christmas. This concept will allow visitors to the Old Penitentiary take pictures in the Villa de Santa.

But they will also be able to enter a toy factory to acquire Christmas gifts and visit a Christmas market with the participation of national entrepreneurs with various products.

There will also be food sales and a garden of lights with dozens of figures and a sound environment This event will take place from December 4th to 19th, with some evening activities and a 50% capacity.

For more information, the public can visit the Facebook “Museo de los Niños CR” or send a message to WhatsApp 7003-7070.