    CCSS Implements Regulations for Indigenous People to have Priority for Employment within their Territories

    When they meet the requirements for the position, they will have priority in the hiring process

    By TCRN STAFF
    This week the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) launched regulations for employment relationships with special conditions, which will facilitate the hiring of indigenous people to work in their own territory.

    According to the institution, this regulation allows adjustments to be made to the hiring process, so when there is a need to employ in new positions, priority will be given to the indigenous person if they meet the requirements for the jobs.

    Dr. Kenia Quesada, coordinator of the Standardization Program of health care for indigenous peoples, indicated that the institution has already experienced these advantages. For example, she pointed out that “nine of the ten Technical Assistants in Primary Care of the Caribbean area are indigenous, and the tenth is a person with total roots, who is accepted in the indigenous community.” She added that this has allowed the connection between the institution and indigenous peoples when they are in quarantine due to the Pandemic.

    Regulation is part of the agreement signed in 1993

    This regulation is part of the initiatives for Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization (ILO), on indigenous and tribal peoples, signed by 23 countries including Costa Rica, in 1993.

    According to the CCSS, the purpose of these actions is to adopt measures to safeguard the  institutions, property, work, culture and the environment of indigenous peoples. They also affirmed that since 2018 a new occupational profile is made that seeks to improve the health conditions of the different indigenous communities that reside in the national territory.

