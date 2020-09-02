More
    46 Sports Now Have their Health Protocols in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFF
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A total of 46 sports disciplines now have complete health guides for the return of athletes to their training sessions, of which four can also carry out competitions, reported the Minister of Sports, Hernán Solano Venegas, after announcing the list of physical fitness activities that have been authorized.

    The document presented is part of the new shared health measures, “Costa Rica works and takes care of itself”, which seeks a balance between health, the economy, and employment.

    It details the list of sports that can be practiced in the orange alert and yellow alert transition phase from August 31 to September 8 in compliance with the resolutions from the Minister of Health.

    Disciplines allowed

    The disciplines that to date have endorsement to compete are Football (male and female), Mountain sports, Motorcycling, and Bowling, detailed the hierarch, noting that the technical team of his office is under analysis so that other disciplines can return to competition.

    Among the disciplines authorized to train are: Surfing, Athletics (track and field), Fencing, Triathlon, Motors, Cycling and its modalities (ROUTE, MTB, BMX, TRACK), Recreational and urban-work cycling, Boxing, Basketball , Beach and Indoor Volleyball, Baseball, among others.

    “To achieve this, we will have the responsibility of complying with the protocols that are in compliance with the health provisions from each of the sports organizations and entities, assuming responsibility for their compliance, and avoiding raising their level of risk,” said Minister Solano Venegas .

    The document – which details the scope of each protocol – is divided into three blocks:

    • Individual sports, outdoors or closed space, without public.

    • Contact sports for the training of highly competitive Female and Male National Teams and competitions of the high performance or professional category, behind closed doors and without an audience.

    • Contact sports for individual training without contact or physical approach.

    The closure of all mass concentration sports activities, with the presence of crowds, is maintained, because their level of risk is very high, as defined by the Ministry of Health. He indicated that the opening will continue to be carried out progressively, differentiated between orange and yellow zones, with approved protocols, without public, complying with health regulations. “Every time a qualification for a sport is given, it is not only an opportunity, it is a responsibility,” said the official.

    Finally, the Minister exhorted those responsible for sports venues, organizations, and athletes to abide by sanitary measures, using the guide that was endorsed, otherwise, it may imply a sanitary closure and increase the level of contagion risk, both of the sports activity practiced, as the type of establishment.

    Source
    Via Beleida Delgado
