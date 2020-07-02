The restriction measures taken in most countries due to the Coronavirus Pandemic forced the suspension and postponement of all kinds of public events, including sports.

South Korea has so far more than 10,000 infected and 237 deaths from COVID-19, however, they have taken the first steps to resume sports activities.

Its authorities gave the go-ahead for sports-related activities to resume next weekend, but established the condition that they take place without the assistance of fans and in compliance with a protocol that includes strict sanitary measures.

With regard to soccer, a sport that had already resumed its activities, hugs that usually occur after a goal is scored were prohibited, as well as spitting on the ground.

The two most popular teams in this country have recently faced each other and the match was held behind closed doors. Only the people who are part of the team’s entourage and the photographers had access to the stadium facilities where the matches are held.

Another place that decided to resume its sports activities was Taiwan

After it was announced that the epicenter of COVID-19 was free of the Virus, little by little the normal activities in this country are being resumed, starting with the Professional Baseball League. This League resumed its activities, and just as South Korea is doing, the matches are held without fans in the stands.

Austria will also resume its sports activities

The Austrian government announced that outdoor sports activities will be allowed during the present month, including training sessions for the 12 first division soccer teams.

In order to resume the League, professional clubs must guarantee all safety rules, including sanitary measures and all necessary COVID-19 tests, said Sports Minister Werner Kogler.

Children in Spain can go out to play in the streets

The Spanish authorities have allowed children under the age of 14 to go out to and play but with direct parental supervision. Children may leave their homes between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., and can be maximum on a one kilometer radius away from their home.

Parents, older siblings or guardians are allowed to go out with three children, and will have to follow hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Outdoor physical activity for Colombians

Outdoor physical activity will be one of the first possibilities that Colombians will have after the easing up of quarantine restrictions, as reported by the president of that nation, Iván Duque.

“We must enable people their mental and physical health, allowing, with very defined criteria, some time of sports practice, obviously with limitations and under the premise of individual practice,” said the president.

According to the Minister of Sport of that country, Ernesto Lucena, the specific measures for people who want to carry out outdoor sports activities are:

You can practice exercises a maximum of one kilometer away, from your home.

The activities will be in the morning, between 5:00 am and 9:00 am.

People should exclusively use the park’s pedestrian paths. Access to both bio-healthy gyms and playgrounds is restricted, as they are sources of contamination.

Maintain a distance of between four and five meters with other people.

Children can go out with their parents for a maximum of one hour.

Bicycle training may be carried out as long as the maximum one kilometer of distance around the home is respected.

Gyms will continue to be closed.

People over 70 years of age may not go out to exercise.

To the extent that the levels of contagion due to Coronavirus are declining in the different countries of the world, these types of activities will resume their normality, as long as the protocols for prevention of contagion established by the authorities of each country are complied with.